Netflix has canceled Julie and the Phantoms and fans are a bit disappointed to hear the news. Producer Kenny Ortega confirmed the reports on Instagram. On the social media platform, he thanked all the fans out there for their support as well as crediting Netflix for their help in bringing the show to so many people. However, the supernatural musical comedy will now sit in limbo unless some other streamer comes in to save it. The streaming giant actually adapted the series from a Brazilian favorite called Julie e os Fantasias. Madison Reyes thrilled a lot of the audience as Julie Molina. It’s a fun watch and one that people were looking forward to seeing continue. Maybe with the infinite hope of streaming television, some fan campaign can convince some sort of agreement between a new part and Netflix. But, for now, things are what they are.

“Our [Julie and the Phantoms] family want to send our love and endless thanks to our Fantoms all over the world for the tremendous outpouring of love and support you have shown us since our premiere,” Ortega writes. “We learned this week that Netflix will not be picking us up for another season. Although our hearts are saddened, we move on with such pride for what we accomplished as a team and the family we built while creating Julie.”

Videos by ComicBook.com

“We hope you will continue to follow us as we move forward with our work and careers. Happy Holidays to you all. Wishing you good health, love and #perfectharmony in all you pursue! Kenny, the Cast, Writers, Producers, Creatives, BC Crew, @columbiarecords, and our devoted @Netflix Team! @netflixfamily”

Netflix describes Julie and the Phantoms down below:

“High schooler Julie lost her passion for music after her mom died last year. But when the ghosts of three dreamy musicians from 1995 appear, they reawaken Julie’s own inner spirit and create a new band together: Julie and the Phantoms. Based on the original Brazilian series Julie e os Fantasmas.”

Are you sad about this news? Do you think some other company will step in? Let us know down in the comments!