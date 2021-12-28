One Netflix fan-favorite has a petition to bring it back to the platform with over 100,000 signatures. Change.org is host to a movement to revive Julie and the Phantoms after news of its cancellation earlier this month. Some of the cast and crew reacted to news that the show wouldn’t be coming back on social media. But, the fans weren’t just going to let that bad news get them down. Rebecca den Boer penned the petition on the website and encouraged fans to drum up interest with a hashtag on Instagram. Fast forward to a short time later and the petition already sits at over 100,000 signatures. That’s not exactly easy to do, but the fanbase is charged up. Streaming is the land of second chances, and the petition strategy could end up paying off. Check out what the organizer said down below.

“We want season 2 of Julie and the Phantoms,” den Boer wrote on Change.org. “This show has brought so many people so much happiness and has inspired so many to follow their dreams. We all really want to see more of this amazing show, cast and crew. Make sure to use the hashtag #wewantseason2jatp on Instagram”

On Instagram, producer Kenny Ortega met the news with a thoughtful post thanking the fans. Social media played a large role in people discovering the show. A lot of viewers flocked to the comments to share kind words. It’s a nice sentiment in the face of some bad news.

“Our [Julie and the Phantoms] family want to send our love and endless thanks to our Fantoms all over the world for the tremendous outpouring of love and support you have shown us since our premiere,” Ortega writes. “We learned this week that Netflix will not be picking us up for another season. Although our hearts are saddened, we move on with such pride for what we accomplished as a team and the family we built while creating Julie.”

“We hope you will continue to follow us as we move forward with our work and careers. Happy Holidays to you all. Wishing you good health, love and #perfectharmony in all you pursue! Kenny, the Cast, Writers, Producers, Creatives, BC Crew, @columbiarecords, and our devoted @Netflix Team! @netflixfamily”

Netflix published a nice description for Julie and the Phantoms:

“High schooler Julie lost her passion for music after her mom died last year. But when the ghosts of three dreamy musicians from 1995 appear, they reawaken Julie’s own inner spirit and create a new band together: Julie and the Phantoms. Based on the original Brazilian series Julie e os Fantasmas.”

Do you think that the petition will be successful? Did you enjoy Julie and the Phantoms? Let us know down in the comments!