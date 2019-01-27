‘Jupiter’s Legacy’: Netflix in Talks With Josh Duhamel and Elena Kampouris to Star

As Netflix whittles down its superhero content from other providers — namely Marvel Television — it’s begun investing heavily in original content of its own. After purchasing Mark Millar’s Millarworld last year, the streaming platform nearly instantly pushed a live-action adaptation of Jupiter’s Legacy into development.

According to new reports, the show is in the process of negotiating deals with two of the show’s leads. In a report from GWW, Josh Duhamel (Transformers) and Elena Kampouris (American Odyssey) are currently in talks for two of the show’s main roles.

Videos by ComicBook.com

If he were to sign a deal, Duhamel would play Sheldon Sampson, aka The Utopian, the main character in Millar’s comic series. A first generation superhero, the Man of Steel-like character is a bleeding-heart American that treats the Constitution as his Bible.

Kampouris is set to play Chloe Sampson, the daughter of Sheldon and Grace “Lady Liberty” Sampson. Though a second generation superhero, Chloe is more preoccupied with a lifestyle of partying rather than saving the world as a hero.

The report indicates that Pablo Schreiber (The Wire) and Eric Bana (Hulk) both passed on the role of Sheldon Sampson. It also says that the production has been looking for cast members to fill to roles of Grace Sampson/Lady Liberty — a role reportedly turned down by Carrie Coon, Morena Baccarin and Lizzy Caplan — and Walter Sampson/Brainwave. James Badge Dale (The Departed) passed on the latter role, according to GWW.

The full synopsis for Jupiter’s Legacy can be found below.

“A multi-generational American superhero epic, Jupiter’s Legacy follows the world’s first generation of superheroes who received their powers in the 1930’s. In present day they are the revered elder guard, but their superpowered children struggle to live up to the legendary feats of their parents. Steven S. DeKnight (Marvel’s Daredevil, Spartacus, Buffy the Vampire Slayer), who recently signed an overall deal with Netflix, will serve as showrunner and executive producer, with Lorenzo di Bonaventura and Dan McDermott also serving as executive producers for the series. DeKnight will also direct the first episode.”

As of now, Netflix doesn’t have a release date set for Jupiter’s Legacy though the writer’s room behind the show began to assemble last Fall, according to showrunner Steve DeKnight (Pacific Rim: Uprising).

Are you looking forward to Jupiter’s Legacy on Netflix? What other Millarworld properties do you have Netflix adapts? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below!