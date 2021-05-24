Jurassic World: Camp Cretaceous Cast and Crew Tease a Potential Season 4

✖

Netflix released the third season of Jurassic World: Camp Cretaceous over the weekend, providing a key new chapter in the Jurassic Park and Jurassic World franchises. The DreamWorks Animation Television series has brought a surprising amount of twist and turns, beginning when its ragtag ensemble of characters was stranded on Isla Nublar following the harrowing events of Jurassic World. The third season escalated things to a whole other level, right down to the finale's final moments. While a fourth season of Camp Cretaceous has yet to be greenlit by Netflix, fans have begun to speculate about where the series could potentially go next — and some of the series' cast and crew are beginning to weigh in. Spoilers for Season 3 of Jurassic World: Camp Cretaceous below! Only look if you want to know!

The biggest through-line of the season surrounded the campers trying to find a way to escape Isla Nublar, after Season 2 villains Mitch and Tiff happened to leave behind a mostly-functional boat. After managing to repair the boat — and go toe-to-toe with Dr. Wu and a group of mercenaries along the way — the Season 3 finale ended with the group getting off the island. But a look at one of the doors on the boat, which began to rumble with some sort of dinosaur noises, hinted that the group's troubles are far from over.

"If this is the last episode, we want it to feel like a fitting conclusion," executive producer Scott Kreamer recently explained to ComicBook.com. "But the fact that they're off the Island on a boat with something else on the boat, kind of leaves it wide open. There are so many [questions]. Do they get home? Do they go to Isla Sorna? Do they get one of the Five Deaths? Do they go to another island completely? Do they make it? I don't know. We'll have to see. But you do twenty-six episodes of kids running from dinosaurs, and at a certain point, you got to get off the Island and see what happens next."

In terms of Camp Cretaceous' individual characters, the idea of them now leaving the island — but still having a heaping helping of drama and plot threads left to deal with — opens up a whole new can of worms. For Raini Rodriguez, who voices Sammy on the series, the decision still leaves her ongoing troubles with her family and the villainous Mantah Corp organization to deal with.

"I think that's just kind of what it leaves — more questions than answers for Sammy," Rodriguez explained in a separate interview. "Without giving too much away, she definitely knows what's at stake for herself. She was not going to Camp Cretaceous just to go to camp. She was going for a purpose and a reason to protect her family. And now that that's being brought to light again, she's going to do everything in her power to protect her family and her newfound camp family. I feel like it leaves her with more questions than answers, but — if anything — more determination than ever to get it right. That's all I'll say, because I don't want to give too much away."

Season 3 of Jurassic World: Camp Cretaceous is now available to stream exclusively on Netflix.