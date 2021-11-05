Jurassic World Camp Cretaceous Reveals New Look At Season 4

Jurassic World: Camp Cretaceous just ave fans at what the Spinosaurus in the fourth season of the Netflix show. Things are getting fun with the entire crew as they continue to adventure in the world of the wildly popular franchise. The streamer kept audiences in suspense in the lead-up to Season 4. Isla Nublar is in the rearview mirror, but that doesn’t mean the adventures are over. In previous years, the creative team was unsure if Camp Cretaceous was going to get this long-fabled court season. The fans and online communities helped bring this dream to fruition. Executive producer Scott Kreamer said that they tried to wrap up the third season in a way that would feel complete but always leave the door open for more adventures.

“If this is the last episode, we want it to feel like a fitting conclusion,” Kreamer explained. “But the fact that they’re off the Island on a boat with something else on the boat, kind of leaves it wide open. There are so many [questions]. Do they get home? Do they go to Isla Sorna? Do they get one of the Five Deaths? Do they go to another island completely? Do they make it? I don’t know. We’ll have to see. But you do twenty-six episodes of kids running from dinosaurs, and at a certain point, you got to get off the Island and see what happens next.”

It's official – Check out the first look at the Spinosaurus in Season 4 of Jurassic World Camp Cretaceous shared by Netflix! pic.twitter.com/I2QH1kU4LT — Jurassic Outpost (@JurassicOutpost) November 5, 2021

When talking about the takeaways for the series so far, the creative team explained that they always want their audience to be thinking about cooperation.

“It’s the same thing we’ve been talking about from the beginning. As a people, we’re all a lot stronger when we work together and stick together, and overcome our differences to be together,” Kreamer observed. “And just that kids can do anything, and kids are resilient and they’re smart. Generally, they can do more than we sometimes give them credit for. So, the overall feeling of this season isn’t that different from what we’ve tried to establish from the first episode, and hopefully, people will enjoy it.”

