Jurassic World: Camp Cretaceous Season 4 Premiere Date Revealed

Jurassic World fans are officially getting the chance to spend a fourth season at the beloved Camp Cretaceous! Netflix has delivered three seasons of the animated Jurassic World: Camp Cretaceous series to this point, adding to the mythos and story of the Jurassic franchise with each episode. Fans have wondered if Season 4 was in the works, as the streamer didn’t actually announce it, but Netflix laid those doubts to rest on Friday. Season 4 is on its way, and it’s arriving sooner than you think.

The official Jurassic World Twitter account shared a short teaser for Jurassic World: Camp Cretaceous on Friday afternoon, announcing that Season 4 will be released on Netflix on December 3rd of this year. You can take a look at the teaser below!

The finale of Camp Cretaceous Season 3 showed the main characters of the series finally making their way off of Isla Nublar. They repaired a boat on the island and set sail, only for a tease in the final seconds to reveal that there was a dinosaur on the boat with them. According to the Season 4 teaser, the group will be ending up on another island, likely with even more difficult challenges to face.

The creative team behind Camp Cretaceous wasn’t always sure if the show would last beyond three seasons, so they brought Season 3 to a close with what could’ve acted as a series finale if it did happen to be the final episode. Executive producer Scott Kreamer talked with ComicBook.com over the summer about what could be in store for Season 4.

“If this is the last episode, we want it to feel like a fitting conclusion,” Kreamer explained. “But the fact that they’re off the Island on a boat with something else on the boat, kind of leaves it wide open. There are so many [questions]. Do they get home? Do they go to Isla Sorna? Do they get one of the Five Deaths? Do they go to another island completely? Do they make it? I don’t know. We’ll have to see. But you do twenty-six episodes of kids running from dinosaurs, and at a certain point, you got to get off the Island and see what happens next.”

Are you excited for the next installment of the Jurassic World: Camp Cretaceous saga? Let us know in the comments!