Mattel Reveals First Look at Jurassic World: Camp Cretaceous Figures

Fans might have to wait until next summer to witness Jurassic World: Dominion, but as many Netflix subscribers can tell you, fans of the franchise's adventures have been just as invested in the animated Jurassic World: Camp Cretaceous, which Mattel is honoring with all-new figures. The new figures will include the Mosasaurus, which debuted in 2015's Jurassic World, and will also feature creatures that debuted specifically in Camp Cretaceous. Check out a first look at the Jurassic World: Camp Cretaceous figures below and watch Season 3 of the series on Netflix now. Jurassic World: Dominion is currently slated to hit theaters on June 10, 2022.

Per press release, "The Jurassic World Ocean Protector Mosasaurus -- each made from 1 pound of ocean-bound plastic -- is a colossal swimming dinosaur inspired by the first Jurassic World movie from 2015, that comes in a massive size and has realistic sculpting, moveable joints, and a wide-opening jaw that brings this figure to life. This new Mosasaurus is an example of Mattel’s focus on finding sustainable solutions and efforts to teach children about the importance of protecting the planet, following the recently announced PlayBack program and other initiatives across Mattel’s portfolio of brands. Jurassic World has inspired fans of all ages by bringing to life dinosaurs, and this Mosasaurus is the beginning of a sustainable evolution within Mattel’s Jurassic World action figure line."

Jurassic World Ocean Protector Mosasaurus

Be a part of the thrilling action and adventure with Jurassic World Ocean Protector Mosasaurus, the colossal swimming dinosaur which makes a big splash as a fan favorite in the blockbuster Jurassic World franchise.

This Mosasaurus action figure is inspired by the movie and comes in a massive size that will thrill fans at 8.5 inches (21.6 cm) high and 17 inches (43.2 cm) wide.

Realistic sculpting, moveable joints, and articulation help this colossal creature come to life, including a wide-opening jaw.

The figure is made from 1 pound (454 g) of ocean-bound plastic; plastic that is sourced within 31 miles (50 km) of waterways in areas lacking formal waste collection systems.

Makes a great gift for Jurassic World fans and ocean-lovers ages 4 years old and up.

(Photo: Mattel)

Jurassic World: Camp Cretaceous Slash N’ Battle Scorpios Rex

Get ready for more thrills and adventure with Jurassic World: Camp Cretaceous! The all-new hybrid dinosaur revealed in Season 3 (which premiered globally on May 21st on Netflix), is extremely fast, dangerous, and unpredictable—and unleashes terror with its poisonous quills.

Kids can relive all the action from the popular animated series with this larger-sized Slash ‘N Battle Scorpios Rex action figure featuring a dynamic claw slashing feature, a chomp and roar, plus a mighty tail whip attack.

To start the claw slashing action, push the button for a full-on arm extending slash and grab attack. Push the other button to activate a big chomp and roar, and pull the Scorpios Rex’s tail back to activate the spring-loaded motion for a surprise tail whip attack, too.

The all-new Season 3 of Jurassic World: Camp Cretaceous, from Universal Pictures, DreamWorks Animation, and Amblin Entertainment is streaming now on Netflix

(Photo: Mattel)

These new action figures start hitting Target shelves in June.

Will you be adding the figures to your collection? Let us know in the comments below!