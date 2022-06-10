Jurassic World: Dominion Director Drops Another Hint at Camp Cretaceous Getting Season 4

✖

The Jurassic franchise has gone into some interesting directions over the past few years, between the Jurassic World films lighting up the big screen, to the franchise branching out into television with Jurassic World: Camp Cretaceous. The third season of the DreamWorks Animation Television series made its debut last month, and it definitely has left a lot of fans curious about where the story could go next. While Netflix has yet to officially renew the series for a fourth season, a new tweet from executive producer and Jurassic World: Dominion director Colin Trevorrow has definitely gotten fans intrigued. When asked which scene from Camp Cretaceous is Trevorrow's favorite, he hinted that "It's in Season 4", indicating that at least some work has been done on a subsequent season.

It’s in Season 4. — Colin Trevorrow (@colintrevorrow) June 14, 2021

In Season 3, the ragtag group of teenage campers managed to repair a boat left on Isla Nublar, and they ultimately left the island in the Season 3 finale. But a look at one of the doors on the boat, which began to rumble with some sort of dinosaur noises, hinted that the group's troubles are far from over.

"If this is the last episode, we want it to feel like a fitting conclusion," executive producer Scott Kreamer recently explained to ComicBook.com. "But the fact that they're off the Island on a boat with something else on the boat, kind of leaves it wide open. There are so many [questions]. Do they get home? Do they go to Isla Sorna? Do they get one of the Five Deaths? Do they go to another island completely? Do they make it? I don't know. We'll have to see. But you do twenty-six episodes of kids running from dinosaurs, and at a certain point, you got to get off the Island and see what happens next."

In terms of Camp Cretaceous' individual characters, the idea of them now leaving the island — but still having a heaping helping of drama and plot threads left to deal with — opens up a whole new can of worms.

"I think that's just kind of what it leaves — more questions than answers for Sammy," Raini Rodriguez, who voices Sammy on the series, explained in a separate interview with ComicBook.com. "Without giving too much away, she definitely knows what's at stake for herself. She was not going to Camp Cretaceous just to go to camp. She was going for a purpose and a reason to protect her family. And now that that's being brought to light again, she's going to do everything in her power to protect her family and her newfound camp family. I feel like it leaves her with more questions than answers, but — if anything — more determination than ever to get it right. That's all I'll say, because I don't want to give too much away."

Do you hope Jurassic World: Camp Cretaceous gets renewed for a fourth season? Share your thoughts with us in the comments below!

Season 3 of Jurassic World: Camp Cretaceous is now available to stream exclusively on Netflix.