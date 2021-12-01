Jurassic World: Camp Cretaceous Enters a “Desert of Mysteries” in New Clip (Exclusive)

We’re just a matter of days away from the return of Jurassic World: Camp Cretaceous, with Season 4 arriving on Netflix later this week. The new batch of episodes is expected to bring about a new status quo for its ensemble of characters, who have finally escaped Isla Nublar only to find themselves in grave danger when shipwrecked on a mysterious island. To get fans geared up for what that all entails, DreamWorks Animation Television has provided ComicBook.com with an exclusive clip from Camp Cretaceous Season 4, which you can check out below.

“We’ve been three seasons on a jungle island running from dinosaurs, and we really wanted to shake things up,” executive producer Scott Kreamer told ComicBook.com ahead of Season 4’s debut. “At the end of the day, this show always begins and ends with these characters, so we wanted to push that. Push the characters. Push these relationships. Just really do some more exploration into what it would be like for, all of a sudden, the kids to be thrown into an entirely new world where they don’t have any answers, just lots and lots of questions. And allowing our audience to discover those answers along with our kids.”

The latest season of Camp Cretaceous comes as hype is building for the larger Jurassic franchise, with the prologue for Jurassic World: Dominion making its way online late last month.

“It’s really beyond anything I could have ever hoped for,” Kreamer said of the fan response to Camp Cretaceous. “You take on a show like this, and you just expect the internet to be lying in wait to say why it sucks, and ‘This is bad!’ and everything. So, for the fans to really embrace our show the way they have, it’s really beyond anything I could have ever hoped for. And then my kids and I watched Prologue, probably, four times over the weekend. I was emailing with [director] Colin [Trevorrow] a bit about it. It’s so great. I’m excited, so I’m really glad that everybody else is excited, too.”

Season 3 of Jurassic World: Camp Cretaceous is now available to stream exclusively on Netflix. Season 4 is expected to debut on December 3rd.