Jury Duty: James Marsden Addresses Possibility of Season 2

Jury Duty star James Marsden recently detailed that one way for the project to earn a second season would be for him to not star in the project, though also admitted that there was something "special" about the event only happening once. The series was one of 2023's most talked-about projects, thanks in large part to how under the radar the whole development of the show was, along with the viral nature of documenting Ronald Gladden's response to being thrust into an absurd tenure in jury duty. With the series earning viral attention and critical accolades, it understandably makes a second season much more challenging, as any participant could grow wary of the outrageousness of the events unfolding.

While speaking with Variety about a Season 2 happening, Marsden noted, "Not with me, I would imagine. And not with the cast. Maybe not with jury duty as the backdrop." As far as whether he is disappointed to not be in a Season 2, the actor admitted, "A little bit, but it also makes it special. It's a one-off, for me anyway. It's like, that's it, one and done, kind of makes it one of a kind."

Amazon describes the series, "Jury Duty is a documentary-style comedy series that chronicles the inner workings of an American jury trial through the eyes of one particular juror. What that juror doesn't know is that the entire case is fake, everyone except him is an actor, and everything that happens -- inside the courtroom and out -- is carefully planned."

Marsden isn't the only member of the project who knows that the possible future of the program would depend on making some creative pivots, as producer David Bernad shared last year that it was possible to continue the concept with a new format.

"Yeah, who knows? When the WGA strike is over, it's something we can sit down and think about as it's something we may try and do," Bernad revealed to Deadline. "But right now, we're celebrating Jury Duty and everyone who played a role in its success, like the entire team at Freevee who deserve a lot of credit for taking a shot on this."

He continued, "I give an incredible amount of credit to the writers, Cody Heller, Andrew Weinberg, Lee Eisenberg, Gene Stupinsky, Nick Hatton, one of our incredible producers; the cast, who were all exceptional, obviously James [Marsden], and everyone else in the cast who really dedicated so much of their life to the show. They all deserve this award."

