Jury Duty Showrunner Addresses a Possible Season 2

One of the more unexpected streaming hits of the year has been Freevee's Jury Duty, which not only became a hilarious binge-watch for streaming fans, but also earned a handful of Emmy nominations. Even though these nominations are an impressive feat for any show, let alone one that flew so under the radar, showrunner Cody Heller recently revealed that recapturing the magic of the debut season might be a bit too difficult for a follow-up outing. Given that the writers' strike is preventing any work on a possible Season 2 moving forward, it will likely be quite some time, if ever, before we see more of the concept.

"This sounds very woo-woo, but I really think there was a sort of magic that happened," Heller shared with Entertainment Weekly's The Awardist podcast about a second season.

Amazon describes the series, "Jury Duty is a documentary-style comedy series that chronicles the inner workings of an American jury trial through the eyes of one particular juror. What that juror doesn't know is that the entire case is fake, everyone except him is an actor, and everything that happens -- inside the courtroom and out -- is carefully planned."

In other words, the series itself mirrors the events of Jim Carrey's The Truman Show, but unfolding solely through the lens of jury duty.

The success of the series is assuredly impressive, though that success and widespread attention would make recreating the concept a challenge. The more that audiences are aware of such a well-orchestrated farce would surely make anyone who has seen the series apprehensive about a situation they were thrown into. In this regard, a second season might have to explore another scenario in which they can similarly control every aspect of an unwitting subject's experience.

In the wake of the Emmy nominations, producer David Bernad also offered a reaction to a Season 2, which was a bit more promising.

"Yeah, who knows? When the WGA strike is over, it's something we can sit down and think about as it's something we may try and do," Bernad revealed to Deadline. "But right now, we're celebrating Jury Duty and everyone who played a role in its success, like the entire team at Freevee who deserve a lot of credit for taking a shot on this."

He continued, "I give an incredible amount of credit to the writers, Cody Heller, Andrew Weinberg, Lee Eisenberg, Gene Stupinsky, Nick Hatton, one of our incredible producers; the cast, who were all exceptional, obviously James [Marsden], and everyone else in the cast who really dedicated so much of their life to the show. They all deserve this award."

