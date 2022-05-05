Justified Sequel Series Adds Logan, Marvel's Daredevil Stars to Cast

✖

At the beginning of the year, it was officially announced that FX would be reviving its fan-favorite series, Justified, with Timothy Olyphant returning to star. It was previously revealed that U.S. Marshal Raylan Givens would be back for Justified: City Primeval, which is inspired by Elmore Leonard's novel City Primeval: High Noon in Detroit. Eight years after leaving Kentucky for Miami, Givens is trying to help raise a teenager and contending with a changing world. However, down in Florida, he runs into Clement Mansell, who has some history with the Marshal. The Disney-backed series will begin production in this week in Chicago and will feature the cast additions of Aunjanue Ellis, Boyd Holbrook, Adelaide Clemens, Vondie Curtis Hall, Marin Ireland, Norbert Leo Butz, Victor Williams, and Vivian Olyphant. The Hollywood Reporter recently shared character descriptions for the new roles. You can check them out below...

"Ellis (King Richard, Lovecraft Country) will play formidable Motor City native Carolyn Wilder, who has every intention of representing her client, Clement Mansell, even as she finds herself caught in between cop and criminal, with her own game afoot as well."

"Holbrook (FX's The Premise, The Sandman) will portray Mansell, aka The Oklahoma Wildman, a violent, sociopathic desperado who's already slipped through the fingers of Detroit's finest once and aims to do so again."

"Clemens (FX's Under the Banner of Heaven, Rectify) plays Sandy, Mansell's girlfriend."

"Hall (For the People, Blue Bayou) is set as Sweety, a local bar owner and musician who has been known to run a scam or two."

"Ireland (FX's Y: The Last Man, The Umbrella Academy) plays Maureen, a Detroit cop."

"Butz (FX's Fosse/Verdon, Bloodline) plays Norbert, a Detroit detective."

"Williams (The Good Lord Bird, The Righteous Gemstones) portrays Wendell, another Detroit detective."

"Vivian Olyphant, Timothy's real-life daughter, will play the same role as Raylan's offspring."

"Justified was one of the most critically acclaimed shows of the past decade and an adaption of Elmore Leonard's work that was so colorfully brought to life by Timothy Olyphant as Raylan Givens, Graham Yost and the entire team of producers, writers, directors and cast," Eric Schrier, president of FX Entertainment previously said in a statement. "To have this group come together again with Tim as Raylan in a new and different Elmore Leonard story is thrilling. I want to thank our showrunners Dave and Michael, and their fellow executive producers Tim, Graham, Sarah, and Carl, the Elmore Leonard estate as well as our partners at Sony Pictures Television, for making this possible."

Back in February, it was reported that Quentin Tarantino was in talks to direct episodes of the revival.

Stay tuned for more updates about Justified: City Primeval.