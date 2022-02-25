Quentin Tarantino in Talks to Direct Justified Revival With Timothy Olyphant

Quentin Tarantino is in early talks to direct episodes of FX’s Justified: City Primeval. The acclaimed director would get the chance to work with Timothy Olyphant on the long-awaited revival of the hit series. Deadline reports that negotiations are in the early stages. But, that would not stop fans of U.S. Marshal Raylan Givens from shouting their approval on social media. Not too long ago, the duo united for Once Upon a Time in Hollywood. Tarantino also has a soft spot for Elmore Leonard’s work as the man who created the cowboy character on FX’s series. Jackie Brown is adapted from the author’s novel Rum Punch. Another reason for people to get excited is the clear thematic link between the Marshal’s adventures and the director’s affection for the Western genre. It’s been a long time coming, but Justified is about to be back with some wild buzz if this becomes set in stone.

“‘Justified’ was one of the most critically acclaimed shows of the past decade and an adaption of Elmore Leonard’s work that was so colorfully brought to life by Timothy Olyphant as Raylan Givens, Graham Yost and the entire team of producers, writers, directors and cast,” Eric Schrier, president of FX Entertainment previously said in a statement. “To have this group come together again with Tim as Raylan in a new and different Elmore Leonard story is thrilling. I want to thank our showrunners Dave and Michael, and their fellow executive producers Tim, Graham, Sarah and Carl, the Elmore Leonard estate as well as our partners at Sony Pictures Television, for making this possible.”

“When ‘Justified’ concluded, the love and affection for this exceptional series only grew and left audiences craving more Raylan Givens,” added Sony Pictures Television co-presidents Jeff Frost and Jason Clodfelter. “The iconic Elmore Leonard was one of the premier authors of our time and no one has quite captured his tone and authenticity as well as this Justified team. We look forward to experiencing the magic again of Tim, Graham, Dave, Michael and our preeminent executive producer team. We are so thrilled to be continuing this remarkable ride with our partners at FX.”

Dave Andron and Michael Dinner are aboard as writers and will also serve as showrunner and executive producers respectively. Olyphant notches an executive producing credit for the revival. Graham Yost created Justified and is back in the saddle producing.

