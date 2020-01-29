New Katy Keene “You Can’t Hurry Love” Photos Released

The CW has released photos from “Chapter Two: You Can’t Hurry Love”, the second episode of Katy Keene‘s first season. The episode will continue to take viewers into the story of the show’s New York City dreamers, each chasing their own hopes for the future and when it comes to this second episode, relationships seem to be the focus.The focus, at least, in terms of Katy’s relationship struggles as her love life seems to be stuck a bit in stasis after the events of the series premiere and it’s something that will have an impact on her professional life as well.

Katy Keene‘s arrival on The CW is an exciting one as it marks the second character from Archie Comics to get their own series on the network.

“It is a watershed moment for the company,” Archie Comics CEO Jon Goldwater told ComicBook.com last year. “We are called Archie Comics, so most people don’t realize the breadth and depth of our IP. We literally have hundreds of brands, thousands of characters, obviously some way more well-known than others. Comic book people know Katy but the world at large don’t know Katy. And for us to be able to start to mine the depth of our library is a transformative moment for Archie Comics. It’s such an exciting moment in time for the company and it’s as exciting as when Riverdale first came along. It is that kind of seminal moment.”

You can check out the synopsis for “Can’t Hurry Love” below and read on for the episode photos.

With Katy’s (Lucy Hale) personal life in a holding pattern, which everyone seems to know about thanks to the newspapers picking up Pepper’s (Julia Chan) blog, she can’t seem to escape even at work. Josie (Ashleigh Murray) finds a job to help pay the bills but picks up an extra job at a record store, and quickly learns it might be closing, leaving Josie with an idea to help keep it open. Because of Jorge’s (Jonny Beauchamp) outburst at his last audition he finds himself on the outs with the Broadway community. After begging for one last audition and waiting to hear if he got the part, he must decide if he wants to give up performing as Ginger. Meanwhile, Pepper (Julia Chan) finds herself low on cash, but is somehow able to secure a warehouse in which she dreams to open up “The Pepper Plant.”

Katherine LaNasa, Zane Holtz, Lucien Laviscount and Camille Hyde also star. Steve Adelson directed the episode written by Michael Grassi.

Katy Keene airs Thursdays at 8/7c. “Can’t Hurry Love” airs February 13.

