Katy Keene Character Portraits Released

The first trailer for the Riverdale spinoff Katy Keene debuted over the weekend, and The CW is giving fans a new look at the show’s ensemble. On Sunday, the network released a slew of official character portraits for Katy Keene‘s cast, which showcase the stylish characters that fans will be following when the series debuts in 2020.

The Katy Keene series will revolve around follows the lives and loves of four iconic Archie Comics characters — including fashion-legend-to-be Katy Keene (Lucy Hale) — as they chase their twenty-something dreams in New York City. The musical dramedy chronicles the origins and struggles of four aspiring artists trying to make it on Broadway, on the runway, and in the recording studio.

Scroll on through to check out the characters of Katy Keene!

