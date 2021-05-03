Katy Perry Reveals Tinker Bell Cosplay For American Idol's Disney Night

✖

Popstar Katy Perry wowed Disney fans when she cosplayed as Tinker Bell for American Idol's Disney Night event. Perry got fans hyped early, by releasing photos of her Tinker Bell costume (as well as the process of creating it) on social media, where they were quickly swarmed with likes and shares. According to fan comments, Perry nailed the cosplay and has been quite tongue-in-cheek about it. The singer/Idol judge captioned the video of her cosplay process with the following quip: "legolas’s gf flyin in hot with a pouch full of pixie dust to throw on anyone who doesn’t believe we have the best top 10 in @americanidol

history #disneynight ok".

TINK fast - halfway through the Top 10 of #AmericanIdol. Tune in to @ABCNetwork if you believe in fairies as much as I believe in this group #clapclap ✨ pic.twitter.com/TNmYZCRTLv — KATY PERRY (@katyperry) May 3, 2021

Katy Perry's fixation on fairies is by now well documented; in fact, within her fandom "Fairy Perry" is a common nickname. She also is known for bringing her A-Game cosplay to American Idol's Disney Night, with Snow White, Ursula, and Dumbo being some of her hit cosplay looks of the past. The reference to being 'Legolas' GF' was especially cheeky: Perry and Lord of the Rings star Orlando Bloom (aka Legolas) have been in a relationship since 2016, and are presently engaged. 'Legolas' GF' indeed...

Tinker Bell is on the way to once again being a mainstream icon, thanks to Disney's upcoming film, Peter Pan & Wendy. Production started back in March, with Director Lowery (Pete's Dragon) at the helm. Actress Yara Shahidi (Black-ish) will be taking on the role of Tinker Bell for that film, which will also star Jude Law as Captain Hook, Jim Gaffigan as Hook's assistant Mr. Smee, with newcomer actor Alexander Molony as Peter Pan and actress Ever Anderson (Black Widow) as Wendy Darling.

American Idol is now in season 19. Ryan Seacrest has returned as the show host, with Katy Perry, Luke Bryan, and Lionel Richie returning as Judges. Performances air on Sundays, while results shows air on Mondays, only on ABC.