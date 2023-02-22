Yellowstone Star Kevin Costner Fires Back at Rumors He's Difficult on the Show

Yellowstone star Kevin Costner is firing back at rumors that he's difficult to work with on the Paramount Network series. Earlier this month, it was reported that Costner, who plays patriarch John Dutton on the series, may be departing the show soon, in turn causing the series to end entirely. The report alleged that Costner only wants to spend a week shooting the remaining episodes of Season 5, but according to Costner's attorney, Marty Singer, that claim is "ridiculous".

"The idea that Kevin was only willing to work one week on the second half of Season 5 of Yellowstone is an absolute lie," Singer said (via Vulture). "It's ridiculous — and anyone suggesting it shouldn't be believed for one second. As everyone who knows anything about Kevin and is well aware, he is incredibly passionate about the show and has always gone way above and beyond to ensure its success."

However, a new report from Puck's Matthew Belloni details a complicated situation between Costner and the series, with just a single week this summer to film his scenes for eight episodes and two additional days scheduled later this fall for pick-ups. According to the report, various delays involved with the series will result in Yellowstone Season 5B filming and releasing in the initial window reserved for the show's sixth season.

"But more likely, this is a relationship that has run its course. [Yellowstone creator Taylor] Sheridan is certainly furious, I'm told; he can't finish writing the 5B episodes until the Costner drama is resolved and his star is either in or out," the insider opines. "McCarthy, Sheridan and lead producer David Glasser are said to have been planning for Costner's eventual exit for a while. And Sheridan has considered killing off John Dutton before, but this time, as they say, it's personal."

What is Yellowstone about?

The series follows the Dutton family, owners of the largest ranch in Montana, the Yellowstone Dutton Ranch, commonly called "the Yellowstone". The plot revolves around family drama at the ranch and the bordering Broken Rock Indian Reservation, Yellowstone National Park, and developers.

In addition to Costner, the series stars Luke Grimes, Kelly Reilly, Wes Bentley, Cole Hauser, Kelsey Asbille, Brecken Merrill, Jefferson White, Danny Huston, Gil Birmingham, Forrie J. Smith, Denim Richards, Ian Bohen, Finn Little, Ryan Bingham, Wendy Moniz, Jennifer Landon, Kathryn Kelly, and Moses Brings Plenty. Across its tenure, the series has spun out multiple spinoffs — 1883, 1923, and the forthcoming Bass Reeves and 6666 series. Sheridan has also continued to partner with Paramount on the hit series Mayor of Kingstown, Tulsa King, and the forthcoming Lioness.

When will Yellowstone return for the rest of Season 5?

Paramount Network revealed in January that the back half of Season 5 of Yellowstone will arrive sometime this summer. A specific date for the series' return has not yet been given.