Kevin Smith Gives Update on Green Hornet Animated Series

Kevin Smith just gave fans an update on his Green Hornet animated series. In the latest episode of Fatman Beyond, the director was joined by his co-host Marc Bernadin to discuss all the topics in geekdom. During the beginning of the show, he revealed that production on their Green Hornet show was coming along pretty well. Scripts are almost completed and then the wait to see what actually gets produced. Here's what the filmmaker had to say about they project so far.

"I don't know if we can say who we are working for," he began. "But, the production company, they announced this a long time ago. We've been working with the folks at WildBrain putting together 10 episodes of a Green Hornet cartoon kids. That's what me an Marc have been working on. It's fun! The animation is phenomenal. It's like that Pixar s***. It's like they took a 2D drawing and blew it up. We've been working on that. We can't say who it's potentially for. But, once we hand in our scripts at the end of March, or whatever?Then, we'll know if the people who paid for the scripts want to move forward with the show."

Real Excitement Around Green Hornet

When the project was announced Smith was absolutely thrilled to be getting a chance to craft something in this iconic brand. Check out what he had to say.

SIt's an honor to escort the legendary Green Hornet and Kato into their very own animated series for the first time in the rich history of these iconic pop culture characters! We'll be telling a tale of two Hornets – past and future – that spans generations and draws inspiration from a lifetime spent watching classic cartoons and amazing animation like Batman: The Animated Series, Heavy Metal, and Super Friends," Smith began. "I can't believe WildBrain gave me this job and I can't thank them enough for the opportunity to extend my childhood a little longer."

"We're thrilled to embark on a new animated Green Hornet series with Kevin, who has set up an incredibly rich world with a cast of amazing characters – especially Kato, who is no longer just a sidekick, but is now a strong female partner to the Green Hornet," Stephanie Betts, EVP Content and Current Series at WildBrain, added. "With his ingenious talent and passion for superheroes and classic franchises, Kevin is the perfect creator to update the Green Hornet. We're excited to share the new Green Hornet and Kato with audiences worldwide."

