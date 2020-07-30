Kevin Smith Working On Green Hornet Animated Series

✖

The Green Hornet and Kato are back in action in a brand new animated series from WildBrain, and they are teaming up with Kevin Smith to bring the duo back into the spotlight. Smith will be bringing back all the elements of the iconic characters and their universe, including of course the Black Beauty, but with some new twists. The series will be set in modern times, and it will actually follow a reimagined Green Hornet and Kato. The new Green Hornet and Kato are actually the grown son and daughter of the originals, and they will carry on the legacy to protect Century City in the modern era. Smith is a huge fan of these characters, and he couldn't be more thrilled to be a part of this universe.

“It’s an honor to escort the legendary Green Hornet and Kato into their very own animated series for the first time in the rich history of these iconic pop culture characters! We’ll be telling a tale of two Hornets – past and future – that spans generations and draws inspiration from a lifetime spent watching classic cartoons and amazing animation like Batman: The Animated Series, Heavy Metal, and Super Friends. I can’t believe WildBrain gave me this job and I can’t thank them enough for the opportunity to extend my childhood a little longer.”

Stephanie Betts, EVP Content and Current Series at WildBrain, said: “We’re thrilled to embark on a new animated Green Hornet series with Kevin, who has set up an incredibly rich world with a cast of amazing characters – especially Kato, who is no longer just a sidekick, but is now a strong female partner to the Green Hornet. With his ingenious talent and passion for superheroes and classic franchises, Kevin is the perfect creator to update the Green Hornet. We’re excited to share the new Green Hornet and Kato with audiences worldwide.”

Smith will give more details on the next episode of Fatman Beyond at 8 PM PDT today, and you can check that out here.

For those unfamiliar with The Green Hornet, it was George W. Trendle who debuted the character as a radio series in the 1930s, though since then the character has made his way to live-action and animation several times. Green Hornet follows Britt Reid, the owner of The Daily Sentinel, though that's just his day job. When the time comes he trades in the 9 to 5 and hits the streets to stop crime as the Green Hornet, teaming up with his sidekick Kato and using his vast wealth to ride around in style in his slick ride the Black Beauty.

