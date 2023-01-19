Kevin Smith Loves That '90s Show Clerks Easter Egg

That '90s Show had a Clerks reference in the early going and Kevin Smith loved seeing the nod to his work. He went over to Twitter to express his gratitude for the mention and to share a story about his days loving sitcoms as a youth. The kids love Clerks and even talk about how attractive the filmmaker is. It helps the show fit into the pocket of time they're going for. (It's a trip to see an old-style Pepsi machine in the background and some of the other more realistic styling elements.) Of course, a lot of people are piling in to see what other surprises the Netflix show is hiding. Check out the Clerks' creator's tweet down below!

Smith tweeted, "Thank you to #That90sShow for including a reference to my favorite 90's veteran and his debut film! As a TV baby, I still get a rush whenever my name or work is shouted out in media I didn't create. And the fact that @tommychong was the button was bliss! This made my morning!"

Revisiting Nostalgia In That 90s Show

These days, Topher Grace is mostly a familiar sight on Home Economics. But, he decided to come "home" to film some of That '90s Show. In an interview with Entertainment Tonight, the Spider-Man star talked about the differences between the two sitcoms. The actor also mentioned that coming back to familiar sets with a lot of the same actors meant the entire thing felt like Christmas in a strange way. That's probably a feeling that some viewers shared with their return trip to the familiar living room and basement.

"If Home Economics has a family feeling that was kind of the same but it was a family reunion," Grace elaborated. "It was like going home for Christmas to see your whole family. It really was like Christmas. It was a gift. They are all such amazing, amazing people who are so influential in my life and who I became. To be able to go back and not just hang out with them together, which was so much fun, but then to be able to work again with them... it was great. And I can't wait for people to see it."

Netflix describes the revival: "It's 1995 and Leia Forman is desperate for some adventure in her life or at least a best friend who isn't her dad. When she arrives in Point Place to visit her grandparents, Red and Kitty, Leia finds what she's looking for right next door when she meets the dynamic and rebellious Gwen. With the help of Gwen's friends, including her lovable brother Nate, his smart, laser-focused girlfriend Nikki, the sarcastic and insightful Ozzie, and the charming Jay, Leia realizes adventure could happen there just like it did for her parents all those years ago. Excited to reinvent herself, she convinces her parents to let her stay for the summer. With a basement full of teens again, Kitty is happy the Forman house is now a home for a new generation and Red is, well...Red."

