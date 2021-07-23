Kevin Smith's Masters of the Universe Is Getting Review-Bombed on Rotten Tomatoes

Kevin Smith's new Masters of the Universe: Revelation Netflix series is getting review-bombed on Rotten Tomatoes right now. In a rare turnaround of the usual trend, Masters of the Universe has earned a highly-acclaimed critical score of 97% - and a stunningly bad audience score of 38%. That seems pretty out of place for a He-Man nostalgia series, which you would think would please and entertain fans way more than it does critics.

However, a deeper look at the audience reviews for Masters of the Universe: Revelation reveals an ominous trend of reviewers bombing the series (and Kevin Smith personally) with one-star reviews, basically dismissing the filmmaker and his project as a bastardization of the He-Man franchise.

Check out the heated words being shared by fans who have seen Netflix's Masters of the Universe: Revelation: Part 1: