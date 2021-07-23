Kevin Smith's Masters of the Universe Is Getting Review-Bombed on Rotten Tomatoes
Kevin Smith's new Masters of the Universe: Revelation Netflix series is getting review-bombed on Rotten Tomatoes right now. In a rare turnaround of the usual trend, Masters of the Universe has earned a highly-acclaimed critical score of 97% - and a stunningly bad audience score of 38%. That seems pretty out of place for a He-Man nostalgia series, which you would think would please and entertain fans way more than it does critics.
However, a deeper look at the audience reviews for Masters of the Universe: Revelation reveals an ominous trend of reviewers bombing the series (and Kevin Smith personally) with one-star reviews, basically dismissing the filmmaker and his project as a bastardization of the He-Man franchise.
Check out the heated words being shared by fans who have seen Netflix's Masters of the Universe: Revelation: Part 1:
Dude Bros Are Mad
I think the dudebros are being pissy about He-Man 🙄 pic.twitter.com/GXFkZn6qXR— hidan's hoe⎊🍃 (@destroyshelbeyy) July 23, 2021
Where's The He-Man?
I think people are rightfully upset that a show marketed as HE-MAN sidelines HE-MAN and Skeletor… you know the most iconic characters who everyone loves the show isn’t even about he man yet it’s called he man— Dingus (@DingusXXL) July 23, 2021
The biggest criticism of Smith's Masters of the Universe: Revelation seems to be that there's not enough screen time for He-Man and Skeletor. That's admittedly kind of a big deal.prevnext
Money Dries Tears
I'm sure Kevin and company are so sad they've upset these amoebas and crying into their piles of money and acclaim.— Lan Pitts Writing At Home (@pittsed_off) July 23, 2021
Seriously, there are few problems that money can't cure. Online haters is definitely one of them.prevnext
Equivalent of a Spider-Man Aunt May Movie
RT user Matthew S. compares what Kevin Smith did with Masters of the Universe: Revelation to someone making a Spider-Man movie that turned out to be about Aunt May:
Imagine going to first spiderman movie and it was about aunt may and her quest to find a new uncle Ben, while Peter parker is weak nerd most of the movie and barely see the villain and hero battle...this is what he man did..took a property and used it to trojan horse sneak in a Teela series. --Matthew S.
Trojan Horse Teela
A lot of RT haters are actually coming to one consensus: Masters of the Universe: Revelation is, in fact, a Teela series:
So disappointing to watch a show called He-Man only for He-Man to be dispatched in the first episode. What is going on with these shows? How about just write a compelling story around the original characters or create a new show called The revenge of Teela. Whatever this is, it's definitely NOT He-Man. Let down. --AL
Make a New Series!
Inevitably we arrive at the familiar mandate form hardcore fans that Kevin Smith should've made a new original series in the vein of He-Man, without "ruining" Masters of the Universe. Haven't heard that one before...
Why make something where you kill the main in both episode 1 and 5. This wasn't what fans wanted. Just make something original if you're not going to use the main character or main villain.
Well, this fan pretty much sums up all the hate in one mean rant:
In the age of reboots I've watched plenty that failed to understand the source material, others that were there in spirit but failed to tell a good or entertaining story, and others that were just plain awful. Masters of the Universe: Revelation is by far the worst of them. It fails in every way, a lazy insult to fans of the franchise. I know "bait and switch" is an oft overused phrase when it comes to the casual critiquing of media, but seriously, if there was ever a reboot deserving that criticism it is this show. A real shame. If I could rate this zero stars I would.
Masters of the Universe: Revelation is now streaming on Netflix. Will you watch to see if the bad reviews are justified? Or are you passing?