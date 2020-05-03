Kids' Choice Awards 2020: Stranger Things and Millie Bobby Brown Win Favorite Family TV Show, Favorite Female TV Star

✖

Right out of the gates of the 2020 Kids' Choice Awards, Stranger Things walked away with two big awards. The Netflix hit — a horror show to its core — ended up winning Favorite Family TV Show while Stranger Things star Millie Bobby Brown won Favorite Female TV Star. The show initially dropped last summer, making it eligible for this year's awards.

The show edged out Fuller House, Modern Family, The Big Bang Theory, The Flash, and Young Sheldon for Favorite Family TV Show while Brown ousted Candace Cameron Bure (Fuller House), Ella Anderson (Henry Danger), Peyton List (Bunk'd), Raven-Symoné (Raven's Home), and Riele Downs (Henry Danger) in the Favorite Female TV Star category.

Due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, Nickelodeon produced this year's awards show completely remotely and it's currently being hosted as such.

Coincidentally enough, the fourth season of Stranger Things was also well into production when the pandemic caused the shutdown of all Hollywood productions. The outing has yet to receive a release date by Netflix, though it's fully expected to drop sometime in 2021 by now. Last month, David Harbour teased in an Instagram Live that the show was supposed to come out early next year.

"Who knows? We're shut down now. It was supposed to come out early next year, I think, although I don't have authority on this," Harbour explained in the video. "And now I don't know. That'll probably be pushed back. Hopefully we can get back to work but I don't know what that looks like."

Though no cast or crew exhibited symptoms, Stranger Things producer and director Shawn Levy said they chose to suspend production out of an abundance of caution.

“I was having phone calls with Netflix while directing takes and blocking scenes,” Levy told Variety. “We shared the news with our cast and crew that we would be pausing production out of an abundance of caution. There were no sick crew members, no one was exhibiting symptoms, but it seemed like the right thing to do.”

“When you’re shooting, you create this micro society, this community," he added. "You’re aware of the world beyond, but in all of my years directing and producing, I’m hard pressed to come up with any comparisons for this truly global situation."

The first three seasons of Stranger Things are now streaming on Netflix.

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.