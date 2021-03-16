Killing Eve to End With Upcoming Season 4

✖

All good things must come to an end, and unfortunately that phrase is especially true of our favorite TV shows. Killing Eve quickly became one of the most acclaimed and beloved series on the entire planet during its first season run and has yet to look back, continuing to deliver thrills and excitement throughout each of its first three seasons. Sadly, the upcoming fourth season will be Killing Eve's last.

On Tuesday morning, BBC America announced that Season 4 of Killing Eve would indeed be the show's final installment. The series was initially ordered for a fourth season back in January 2020, but the pandemic has caused a continual delay in production. Filming is now slated to begin sometime this summer.

AMC Networks and Sid Gentle Films Ltd, the companies that produce Killing Eve, are currently in the process of developing spinoffs from the main series, finding ways to continue the world that has already been built.

“Killing Eve has been one of my greatest experiences and I look forward to diving back into Eve’s remarkable mind soon,” series star Sandra Oh said in a statement. “I’m so grateful for all cast and crew who have brought our story to life and to the fans who have joined us and will be back for our exciting and unpredictable fourth and final season.”

“Killing Eve has been the most extraordinary journey and one that I will be forever grateful for,” added Jodie Comer. “Thank you to all the fans who’ve supported us throughout and come along for the ride. Although all good things come to an end, it’s not over yet. We aim to make this one to remember!”

Each season of Killing Eve has had a different showrunner/head writer at the helm. Phoebe Waller-Bridge took charge in Season 1, followed by Promising Young Woman director Emerald Fennel in Season 2 and Suzanne Heathcote in Season 3. Laura Neal will serve as the head writer for the final season.

Neal will executive produce alongside Oh, Waller-Bridge, Gina Mingacci, Damon Thomas, Lee Morris, and Sally Woodward Gentle.

“We have been unbelievably blessed to work with extraordinary human beings throughout the life of Killing Eve,” said Woodward Gentle. “From the magical Phoebe, to the delectable Emerald, Suzanne and now Laura, headed by the super-powers of Sandra, Jodie, Fiona and Kim, and with brilliantly talented directors and crew. No one knew what an adventure we were embarking on and there’s so much more to come. Buckle up!”

Are you excited for the final season of Killing Eve? Let us know in the comments!