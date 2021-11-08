Jodie Comer Confirms When Killing Eve Will End

While fans have known since last year that the acclaimed and award-winning series Killing Eve would be getting a fourth season, fans only learned earlier this year that it would also be the last season of the series, with star Jodie Comer recently addressing the finality of the narrative and how it’s organically time to leave her character Villanelle behind. The main series itself might be concluding, but spin-off series either following established characters into their own adventures or telling all-new stories in the world of the program could be on the way, with Comer also confirming she’s yet to hear if she would potentially be involved in any of those narratives.

“I’ve spent four years with [Villanelle] now, so I feel like I have a really good sense of who she is, and where she’s at. The producers have always made it very clear that they want my input and my ideas — nothing’s off-limits,” Comer revealed to Variety. “We never, ever want for that [quality] to drop, or to carry on a story for the sake of carrying on, whether that be greed or whatever the reason. It feels like where we are right now, it feels natural that we’ve come to this point where, now, we can really focus on the ending.”

As far as whether she could appear in a spinoff, Comer confirmed, “I’ve by no means been a part of any conversations.”

Based on the novel Codename Villanelle by author Luke Jennings, there are elements of that story that could be elaborated for future adventures. Dan McDermott, president of original programming for AMC Networks, revealed the hopes to develop spin-off series earlier this year.

“Killing Eve exploded in popular culture and attracted a dedicated and committed fan base from its very first episode,” McDermott confirmed in a statement. “Phoebe Waller-Bridge’s brilliant adaptation of the source material, the unforgettable characters given life by Sandra Oh and Jodie Comer, and the entire cast, along with our partners at Sid Gentle Films, have delivered a one-of-a-kind roller-coaster ride that has taken our breath away. We could not be more thankful for the extraordinary talents and efforts of everyone involved, particularly Sandra and Jodie, who made Killing Eve much more than a television show. We look forward to what is sure to be an unforgettable final season and to exploring potential extensions of this compelling universe.”

