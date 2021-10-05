Killing Eve Final Season Begins Filming

Following a delay in production that was originally set to start in August of last year, the fourth and final season of Killing Eve has officially started shooting. A video from the official Twitter account for the series confirmed the news, teasing a few shots from the next batch of episodes and sending fans into a spiral about what to expect. Though the first two seasons of the show ended on dramatic cliffhangers, season three previously saw the two leads, Sandra Oh’s Eve and Jodie Comer’s Villanelle, going their separate ways, but clearly still feeling drawn to each other. Peep the set video below!

As with previous seasons of the TV series, Killing Eve will have a new showrunner at the helm with series writer Laura Neal stepping up to the plate for season four. Emmy winner Phoebe Waller-Bridge got the ball rolling on the series, showrunning its first season, with Oscar-winning Promising Young Woman director Emerald Fennel taking over on season two, and Fear the Walking Dead writer Suzanne Heathcote leading the series during season three. Killing Eve will seemingly return in 2022 for its final bow.

https://twitter.com/KillingEve/status/1445418507831816196?ref_src=twsrc^tfw

“Killing Eve has been one of my greatest experiences and I look forward to diving back into Eve’s remarkable mind soon,” series star Sandra Oh previously said in a statement about the show ending. “I’m so grateful for all cast and crew who have brought our story to life and to the fans who have joined us and will be back for our exciting and unpredictable fourth and final season.”

“Killing Eve has been the most extraordinary journey and one that I will be forever grateful for,” added Jodie Comer. “Thank you to all the fans who’ve supported us throughout and come along for the ride. Although all good things come to an end, it’s not over yet. We aim to make this one to remember!”

Even after confirming Killing Eve would wrap up after season four, Dan McDermott, president of original programming for AMC Network previously noted that spinoffs to the series could be developed after its conclusion. In his statement on the show wrapping up, McDermott noted that: “We could not be more thankful for the extraordinary talents and efforts of everyone involved, particularly Sandra and Jodie, who made Killing Eve much more than a television show. We look forward to what is sure to be an unforgettable final season and to exploring potential extensions of this compelling universe.”

What kind of Killing Eve spinoffs would you like to see? Where do you hope the story heads in season four? Sound off below and let us know!