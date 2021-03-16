Killing Eve Execs Tease Spinoffs Being Developed

✖

The minds behind Killing Eve confirmed that the upcoming Season 4 is set to be the final entry into the narrative, but that announcement also came with the tease that the spy-thriller could be expanding and earn spinoffs, allowing the adventures of this world to continue. The critically acclaimed series has already won a variety of awards, and while the end might be in sight for Eve and Villanelle, the adaptation of Luke Jennings' novels has presented a much larger world than that of these two characters, yet it's unclear how concrete the plans for the spinoffs might be at this point in time.

“Killing Eve exploded in popular culture and attracted a dedicated and committed fan base from its very first episode,” Dan McDermott, president of original programming for AMC Networks, shared in a statement, per Variety. “Phoebe Waller-Bridge’s brilliant adaptation of the source material, the unforgettable characters given life by Sandra Oh and Jodie Comer, and the entire cast, along with our partners at Sid Gentle Films, have delivered a one-of-a-kind roller-coaster ride that has taken our breath away. We could not be more thankful for the extraordinary talents and efforts of everyone involved, particularly Sandra and Jodie, who made Killing Eve much more than a television show. We look forward to what is sure to be an unforgettable final season and to exploring potential extensions of this compelling universe."

While the series has earned plenty of acclaim in its first three seasons, much of that is centered around Waller-Bridge's contributions to its debut seasons, who has since departed from writing the narrative. Additionally, lead Oh has earned Emmy nominations for Best Actress for three consecutive years, with Comer winning the honor in 2019. Despite the potential of this universe, it's hard to say if any spinoff will bring the same draw without the contributions of these actresses.

“Killing Eve has been one of my greatest experiences and I look forward to diving back into Eve’s remarkable mind soon,” Oh shared. “I’m so grateful for all cast and crew who have brought our story to life and to the fans who have joined us and will be back for our exciting and unpredictable fourth and final season.”

Comer added, "Killing Eve has been the most extraordinary journey and one that I will be forever grateful for. Thank you to all the fans who’ve supported us throughout and come along for the ride. Although all good things come to an end, it’s not over yet. We aim to make this one to remember!”

Stay tuned for details on the future of Killing Eve and its potential spinoffs.

