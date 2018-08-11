‘Kim Possible’ Live-Action Film Adds Original Stars Christy Carlson Romano, Patton Oswalt

Disney Channel’s Kim Possible live-action reboot will have some familiar faces.

Variety reports that Christy Carlson Romano and Patton Oswalt, who both appeared in the original animated series, are set to appear in the upcoming live-action movie.

Announced during D23’s Saturday Morning on the Lot at Walt Disney Studios, Romano is set to make a cameo in the upcoming film. The actress voiced the teen super spy for all 87 episodes of the animated series’ five year run. Oswalt is set to appear a bit more substantially in the film. He will play the villainous Professor Dementor, the same character he voiced over 10 episodes of the series’ run.

News of these casting additions comes on the heels of the first teaser video for the live-action film Disney dropped during the world premiere of the Disney Channel‘s latest original movie Freaky Friday on Friday night. The teaser gave fans their first taste of Sadie Stanley in the role of the titular heroine, showing off some of her moves and dropping the character’s iconic “so, what’s the sitch?’ line. You can check that out in the video above.

Originally airing between 2002 and 2007, Kim Possible was a surprise hit for the Disney Channel. It followed the story of Kim Possible, a normal teenage girl who happened to have a double life as a professional crime-fighter even as she juggled normal teenage life including cheerleading, school, and complicated relationships. Even a decade beyond its last episode, the series and character still have a dedicated fanbase with many fans having long hoped for a reboot –live action or otherwise. Thus far, response to the live-action Kim Possible has been largely positive, especially as the character’s costume is nearly identical to the animated counterpart.

In addition to Stanley as Kim Possible, Romano’s cameo, and Oswalt’s Professor Dementor, Sean Giambrone (The Goldbergs) will play Kim’s sidekick/love interest Ron Stoppable. They will be joined by Alyson Hannigan, Todd Stashwick, Taylor Ortega, Ciara Wilson, Erika Tham, Issac Ryan Brown, and Connie Ray.

Written by series creators Mark McCorkle and Robert Schooley along with Josh Cagan, the live-action Kim Possible is expected to debut in 2019 on the Disney Channel.

Are you excited that the original Kim Possible will appear in the live-action film? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below!