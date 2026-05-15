King of the Hill Releases New Preview For Season 15

King of the Hill’s long-awaited revival on Hulu became one of the biggest shows on the streaming service in 2025, and it looks like the residents of Arlen, Texas, are seeing if they can one-up the previous season this summer. Season 15 of the series will land on the platform on July 20th, and a new preview is highlighting some of the misadventures that the Hill family will find themselves in. Whether it be Bobby continuing his journey as both an entrepreneur and fusion restaurant chef or Hank struggling with the state of the world these days, this is sure to be one of the biggest comebacks of the summer.

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Thanks to the online outlet Collider, three new images have landed online that preview what is coming up for the Hill clan. The first of the images seems to see Hank helping Bobby with a food truck of the restaurant he is a part owner of in the revival, Robata Chane. Seemingly, Hank is surrounded by sci-fi cosplayers, which makes for a wild contrast to what the patriarch of the Hill family is used to. The next image focuses on Peggy and Minh taking a “Poetry Workshop.” Finally, we see Connie meeting up with Bobby outside of his bedroom, playing up on the events of the fourteenth season’s finale. You can see the images for yourself below.

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What Lies in Wait For The Hill

Courtesy of Hulu / 20th Television Animation

When we last left King of the Hill, Bobby and Connie finally attempted to take their relationship to the next level by going on an official date. Unfortunately, the romantic relationship between the two seems doomed to fail, as it ultimately ended with Connie in the hospital. Luckily, the pair were still willing to give it a shot, which is sure to be a big part of the fifteenth season when it lands this summer. Hank and Peggy were, for the most part, still where they were at the start of season fourteen, trying to wrap their minds around the current state of the U.S. following their years-long trip to Saudi Arabia.

While animation fans are preparing to dive into King of the Hill’s fifteenth season, this is far from the final time that we will see the Hills in Arlen. As was announced last year, Hulu has already picked up the animated revival up to season seventeen, meaning we have three additional outings for the series. One major question that fans have been left wondering about from the previous season is whether Luanne and Lucky will return. Considering that voice actors Brittany Murphy and Tom Petty tragically passed away, many fans are questioning if the characters will ever return or if the show will pay a secret tribute to the beloved animated couple. King of the Hill brought back some surprising characters in season fourteen, so prepare to be surprised for the next season if its predecessor is any indication.

What do you think of this fresh look at King of the Hill’s fifteenth season? Leave a comment below and join the conversation now in the ComicBook Forum!

Via Collider