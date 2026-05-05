King of the Hill Reboot Confirms Season 15 Release Date With First Look

King of the Hill‘s revival series is coming back with a new season later this Summer with Hulu, and a release date has finally been set for the new episodes. King of the Hill has been received very well by both fans of the classic animated series’ run from nearly two decades ago, and has been one of the most successful TV revivals of the last few years overall. It’s been such a hit in fact that Hulu renewed the series not for one, not two, but three more seasons.

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King of the Hill Season 15 was previously confirmed to be making its debut with Hulu in 2026 with both Season 16 and 17 now in the works for a release in the future. With a new update from Hulu, it has now been revealed that King of the Hill’s revival series will be returning for Season 15 on July 20th. To help celebrate the confirmation of the new season’s release date, you can check out the first look at King of the Hill Season 15 below as it teases what’s next.

Courtesy of Hulu / 20th Television Animation

King of the Hill Season 15 will be making its debut with Hulu on July 20th, and will likely be another set of ten episodes much like the first season of the revival that launched last year. As for what to expect from the new season, it’s teased as such, “Hank and Peggy settle into retirement life on Rainey Street while attempting to keep their neighbors from going off the rails. Bobby navigates old friendships while dealing with the stresses of being an entrepreneur.” Which ultimately continues on the threads from the revival’s first season.

There are a few things that can be gleamed from this first look at King of the Hill Season 15 as this poster has a greater focus on Kahn Sophanousinphone, who had been recast for the revival and largely relegated to only a single episode of that first wave of episodes. Given how he’s such a core part of the series, it seems we’ll be seeing much more of him going forward. We also see some chickens around Boomhauer, which could be tied into a new kind of scheme he has going much like we saw with the hog shooting venture in the previous season.

Will Luanne Return in King of the Hill Season 15?

Courtesy of 20th Television Animation

One of the major missing pieces of the King of the Hill revival was Luanne (and her husband Lucky), and Season 14 made absolutely no reference to the character. It had been teased before the revival’s premiere that the show found a way to pay a tribute to the character following voice star Brittany Murphy’s passing, but that has yet to happen. It’s likely going to happen within this next season (if at all), and that makes one new element in the poster curious too.

In the background fans can see a new look at a returning Big Tex, a texas festival icon that was referenced in one of the most memorable Luanne stories from the original King of the Hill run, Season 8’s “Girl, You’ll Be a Giant Soon.” That seems like a perfect opportunity for Hank to reflect on that past moment and potentially bring up Luanne in some way, and once and for all reveal her status all these years after the events of the original series.

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