King of The Hill Season 15 Teases Major Change For Bobby

When King of the Hill’s fourteenth season landed on Hulu, there were plenty of animation fans looking forward to returning to Arlen, Texas. Few of these fans, however, might not have known just how big the animated series’ revival would become. For 2025, King of the Hill’s big return turned out to be one of the biggest shows in the streaming service’s history. Later this year, the fifteenth season is set to land on Hulu, and fans should expect some big changes for the Hill family. Specifically, Bobby Hill is going to be presented with some big new challenges for the show’s return.

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In the build-up to season fifteen, which will land on Hulu on July 20th this summer, Hulu unveiled a description that points to Bobby struggling with new entrepreneurial responsibilities: “Hank and Peggy settle into retirement life on Rainey Street while attempting to keep their neighbors from going off the rails. Bobby navigates old friendships while dealing with the stresses of being an entrepreneur.” As a way to get you up to speed, if you need a refresher, Bobby is the head chef and part-owner of the restaurant, Robata Chane, a German/Asian fusion restaurant. While Hill clearly found his calling as a chef, running a business as an owner might be a different story altogether.

How Adult Bobby Came to Be

Disney

Last year, following the successful return of King of the Hill, showrunner Saladin Patterson discussed how to transition Bobby from childhood to adulthood. “In terms of the Bobby character, we have to figure out how much dating do we want Bobby to be doing, is that something that we feel fans want to see? He’s a young adult, and that’s certainly part of their world. And then, what do we want his living situation to be like. He and Joseph, are they going to be roommates? Staying at home is something we had to think about.” Ultimately, it made sense for the team to separate Bobby and give him his own stories in a new location of Dallas. “It made more sense since his restaurant is in Dallas to kind of be on his own there, but we had to figure out to what extent.”

While Bobby’s life is seemingly going to be more business-oriented for season fifteen, Hank and Peggy’s only son is also sure to have relationship struggles to deal with. In season fourteen’s finale, Bobby and his longtime friend, Connie Souphanousinphone, decided to give a romantic relationship a shot. While their first official date didn’t quite go as they expected, with Connie winding up in the hospital following a series of unfortunate events, we have to imagine that the two trying to make their relationship work will be a big part of the next season. Luckily, Bobby’s voice actor, Pamela Adlon, is confirmed to return.

What do you think of Bobby’s entrepreneurial campaign set to take King of the Hill’s fifteenth season by storm? Leave a comment below and join the conversation now in the ComicBook Forum!