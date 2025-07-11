King of The Hill Revival Makes Startling Change to Bill

King of The Hill is planning to bring back the Hill family on August 4th thanks to Hulu, and things have changed quite a bit across the board. Hank and his family left for Saudi Arabia and apparently, were gone from Arlen, Texas for years as a result. With Peggy and Hank retiring and Bobby returning to take on a new job as a chef at a fusion restaurant, the Hills aren’t the only ones who have gone through some changes. In a recent trailer for the King of The Hill revival, it seems that Bill is looking quite different from how we once knew him.

Bill Dauterive hasn’t just been one of the funniest characters that make up Hank’s crew, he has also been one of the saddest. For the previous thirteen seasons, Bill has tried to find himself as he struggled with his love life, his career, his health, and so many other aspects of his day-to-day in Arlen. While there were times where Bill was able to turn things around, it seems that the King of The Hill revival has only made Dauterive spiral further in his depression. We promise you, you’ve never seen Bill look quite like this.

Bill’s New Struggles

While it’s clear that Bill let himself go since Hank and his family left Arlen for Saudi Arabia, previous promotional material had shown that Dauterive also was on the receiving end of the coronavirus. During the released intro for season fourteen, the King of The Hill revival showed Bill coughing and seemingly disappearing from the scene to not return for Hank and company’s return. Luckily, Bill did not die thanks to COVID-19 but it still appears as though he is going through some problems for Arlen’s return.

For the first thirteen seasons of King of The Hill, Bill was voiced by actor Stephen Root and luckily, Root is returning for the upcoming fourteenth season. Fans might know Root for many of his live-action roles over the years as the actor has been a part of series including Barry, Office Space, Dodgeball: A True Underdog Story, and Succession. When it comes to animated projects, Root has been a part of quite a few outside of Arlen, Texas, including Star Trek: Lower Decks, Clone High, Scott Pilgrim Takes Off, Bob’s Burgers, and Rick And Morty. Needless to say, Root has quite the resume across the board.

Luckily, King of The Hill’s fourteenth season isn’t just releasing its premiere episode on August 4th, but the entirety of the new season will arrive on Hulu in one shot. While Hulu hasn’t confirmed if a fifteenth season is in the works officially, actors in the past have hinted at the idea that they are far from finished with Arlen.

Want to see what the future holds for Bill in Arlen's big comeback? Follow along with Team Anime on ComicBook.com for the latest updates on King of The Hill and hit me up directly @EVComedy to talk all things comics and anime or hit us up in the comments.