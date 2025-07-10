King of The Hill Revival Introduces Bobby’s New Girlfriend

King of The Hill’s revival is only a few weeks away and fans are counting down the days. With the Hulu comeback already releasing quite its fair share of promotional material to welcome back the Hill clan, a new trailer has just dropped that shares even more info about the current state of Arlen, Texas. Of the many new scenes and hilarious moments captured in the fourteenth season trailer, one of the biggest is a new love in Bobby Hill’s life. While Connie has been featured in the build-up to King of The Hill’s return, it appears that Bobby has a new love interest.

Of the many characters that have changed during the King of The Hill’s time away, it’s understandable that Bobby would go through the most changes. Now that Bobby is an adult, he has started a new job as a restaurant chef, putting his culinary skills to the test. Hilariously, Bobby’s new job is a bit much for Hank to handle as Hank and Peggy’s son is throwing a lot of new concepts at his parents. Outside of his job, it seems that Bobby’s parents have another problem to deal with as their son’s new girlfriend might be one of the most terrifying things imaginable to them, a vegan. You can watch the hilarious new trailer below.

Who is Bobby’s New Girlfriend?

Unfortunately, while the new trailer is hilarious, it does little to reveal more about Bobby’s new girlfriend. Outside of being a vegan, and being more than willing to make out with her boyfriend in front of Hank and Peggy, King of The Hill fans don’t even get her name in this new trailer. What we do get however is Bobby’s folks attempting to figure out both how to deal with his girlfriend while also trying to figure out the best way to work around her dietary restrictions.

Previous promotional material has shown that since Bobby and the family left for Saudi Arabia following the previous series finale, they have not seen many of their friends for quite some time. Specifically, when Connie was featured in trailers, the revival made it appear as though Bobby and Kahn’s daughter hadn’t seen one another in quite some time. While it’s still entirely possible that the two might spark up a new romantic relationship, for the time being, Bobby has a new love interest on his hands.

While Peggy and Hank are struggling with Bobby’s new romance, it’s far from the only thing that they’re worried about. Clearly, the two heads of the Hill family are having a tough time in retirement, thanks to now having a glut of free time on their hands. When King of The Hill does return on August 4th, we’re sure that the protagonists’ return to Arlen is sure to throw far more challenges than the ones we just mentioned and will be made all the better for it.

Want to see what the future holds for King of The Hill?