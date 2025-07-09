King of the Hill’s Revival Teases a Reveal Fans Have Waited Decades For

King of the Hill is now only a few weeks away from the premiere of its new series with Hulu, and its revival is teeing up for a reveal that fans have been waiting decades to see in action. King of the Hill is going to be returning with a whole new look and status quo as much like in the real world, the animated series’ characters have aged nearly a decade since the events of the original series. Not only will each of them be much older, but we’re going to see each of them at much different stages of their lives.

One of the biggest questions surrounding King of the Hill’s original series was whether or not Joseph Gribble would find out that John Redcorn is his real father and not Dale. Things came close many times during the original series, but it ended with Nancy deciding to fully commit to Dale, and the two of them lovingly raising Joseph together. But in one of the new looks at King of the Hill’s new episodes, it’s teasing that Joseph and John Redcorn becoming much closer. Potentially even following a reveal where Joseph finds out the truth.

Will Joseph Find Out the Truth About His Father?

In the newest look at King of the Hill’s new revival series, there’s a brief shot of an older Joseph and John Redcorn (the first time we’re seeing this new design) riding horses together in a desert. This could be the moment where the two of them bond together as father and son that John has been hoping for since the events of the original series. He was always on the verge of telling Joseph the truth, but held back out of respect for Nancy (and later Dale once the two became proper friends).

With the new King of the Hill series taking place so many years later, this would be the proper time for a reveal of this kind. Either Joseph could learn the fact onscreen for a big moment, or more likely Joseph learned about it all in the years in between shows. If the reveal is coming, then Joseph and the others might have already adjusted to a new life that John Redcorn is gong to be a part of. He was already a key figure in their lives before, and likely even more involved after the reveal. It’s probably just a natural fact of Joseph’s life at this point, especially if Nancy restarted her affair with John as the new opening suggests.

What Does This Mean for Joseph?

Joseph finding out the truth about John Redcorn does open up some potential stories for the series’ future. If like the preview teases, Joseph could end up spending more time with John and learning more about the roots that John had wanted to teach him about since the original series. This could also be a fake out of some sort with a vision as that has been seen in the series’ past, and could be John hoping to have that kind of moment with his son now that all these years have gone past.

This would also shake up his dynamic with Dale as Joseph has seen Dale as his father all these years despite John Redcorn being a big part of his life anyway. If he’s now at the age where he’s likely figured out why John has been around so much, Joseph likely sees Dale in an entirely different way. All the while, it’s going to make for an intriguing mystery for King of the Hill‘s revival either way. We’ll see for ourselves soon as the King of the Hill Season 14 premieres with Hulu on August 4th.