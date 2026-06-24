King of the Hill Season 15 First Look Trailer Released Ahead of July Hulu Premiere

King of the Hill is coming back to Hulu with a new season of the revival series this July, and the first look trailer has been released for Season 15. King of the Hill made its highly anticipated return last Summer with a brand new season 15 years after the original TV series ended its run with Fox. Set in an Arlen a decade after the events of the classic show, fans saw Hank and Peggy returning from Saudi Arabia to find how much Arlen and their friends have changed.

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King of the Hill was then such a success with Hulu that the revival was picked up for three new seasons. The first of these seasons is coming to the streaming service this July, and will be picking up right back where the revival all left off. Teasing new looks at Hank and the others as they continue to explore new sides of this modern Arlen timeline, you can check out the trailer for King of the Hill Season 15 below ahead of its Hulu debut.

When Does King of the Hill Season 15 Come Out?

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King of the Hill Season 15 , and will consist of ten episodes that will be dropping with the streaming service all at once. The revival series features original creators Mike Judge and Greg Daniels returning to oversee it, and Saladin K. Patterson returns as showrunner following the first season. Voice stars from the original King of the Hill run such as Kathy Najimy, Stephen Root, Pamela Adlon, and Lauren Tom return for their respective runs but there have been some casting shake ups for the revival era.

Toby Huss has taken over as the voice of Dale Gribble following original voice star Johnny Hardwick’s passing, Ronnie Chieng is now voicing Kahn Souphanousinphone (who has been teased to have an expanded role in the new season compared to before), Kenneth Choi now voices Ted Wassanasong, Ki Hong Lee voices Ted’s now adult son Chane, and Tai Leclaire voices the now-adult Joseph Gribble. Fully new additions include Keith David as Brian Robertson and Anthony “Citric” Campos as Emilio. But we’ll see how things shake up further in the future.

What’s New for King of the Hill Season 15?

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Hulu teases what to expect from King of the Hill Season 15 as such, “Hank and Peggy settle into retirement life on Rainey Street while attempting to keep their neighbors from going off the rails. Bobby navigates old friendships while dealing with the stresses of being an entrepreneur.” This synopsis teases the same kind of vibe from the revival’s debut season, but Bobby’s life went through some notable changes in the season with he and Connie reconnecting as adults.

That’s not the only thing to keep an eye out for as there are still many characters from the original King of the Hill series that have yet to return (or even get an update) with the revival show thus far. Fans will be waiting to see what’s next for many of these classic faces, and there are three more seasons to help make it all happen. If this is anything like its debut, King of the Hill Season 15 is going to keep up the revival’s hot streak.

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