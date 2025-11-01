King of the Hill Revival Drops First Look at Next Season Following Renewal

King of the Hill announced it is coming back for three more seasons with Hulu, and the long running animated series has dropped the first look at what’s coming in the next season following its renewal. Fifteen years after the original series ended its run with FOX, King of the Hill returned with a brand new season of the series streaming with Hulu. This new season takes place nearly ten years after the events of the original series, and introduced a whole new status quo for each of the characters who are now at a much different place of their respective lives.

Videos by ComicBook.com

King of the Hill has confirmed it’s not only returning for a Season 15, which many fans suspected had already been in production following the revival’s original 20 episode order with Hulu, but it’s also going to return for a Season 16 and 17 too. Hulu celebrated the announced with a special teaser trailer for the new episodes, which actually features the first sneak peek at one of the new episodes coming in King of the Hill Season 15. You can check it out below.

When Does King of the Hill Season 15 Come Out?

Play video

King of the Hill Season 15 is currently scheduled to release in 2026 with Hulu, but has yet to confirm a concrete release date as of this time. If production is moving full steam ahead at the same pace as the current seasons, then it’s possible that we’ll see these new seasons on an annual basis. As for the first look at King of the Hill Season 15, the real tease is the new look at Peggy, Minh, and Nancy hanging out in the alley in the middle of the night. This wasn’t seen at any moment in the first revival season, so it’s a curious look at what’s next.

King of the Hill Season 14 was a stellar run of episodes that felt in line with the original broadcast run of the TV series, but there were some things it wasn’t able to do in its ten episode run time. Peggy’s ongoing story was teased to be how she’s finding new ways to spend her time in retirement, and the revival has yet to fully focus on her for an episode. Seeing her together with Minh and Nancy in this first look here does tease we’ll finally get to see that full episode in the coming season.

What King of the Hill Needs to Do With Future Seasons

Courtesy of Hulu

King of the Hill’s revival continuing for three more seasons means there’s plenty of time to make up for all of the elements missing from the new era so far. This includes not only more of the new characters who have promise, and should pop up for more stories in the future. But it also includes many of the fan favorites who have yet to appear, or even be mentioned in the new episodes so far. And fans want to see these updates sooner rather than later.

Major characters still absent include the likes of Luanne and Lucky, who were major figures in the original run. Following the deaths of voice stars Brittany Murphy and Tom Petty, it seems the two of them have been retired from the series. Their absence was certainly noticeable in the revival’s debut, and next season really needs to make sure that they are at least brought up so fans can put that story to bed once and for all.

What do you think? Leave a comment below and join the conversation now in the ComicBook Forum!