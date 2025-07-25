King of the Hill Recasts Joseph for New Revival

King of the Hill is kicking off a new generation of the series with a new season on Hulu, and has officially introduced a new voice actor for the older version of Joseph Gribble in the new episodes. King of the Hill is returning to Hulu with a new season of episodes fifteen years after the original series came to an end, and this new era of the show has made some changes behind the scenes to reflect that time. This has meant some major characters have been recast, and that includes some of those who play a big role in the revival.

King of the Hill‘s original series featured two major voice actors for Joseph Gribble. Brittany Murphy brought him to life in the first four seasons, and then was replaced by Breckin Meyer from Season 5 through 13 after Joseph went through puberty. But in Season 14 of the series (as reported by Indiewire), Joseph is now voiced by Tai Leclaire, an actor and comedian from the Mohawk Nation of Kahnawà:ke (as revealed through the star’s official website). Which definitely hits even harder given that Joseph himself likely still has no idea about his actual heritage with the new revival.

Hulu

King of the Hill Introduces New Version of Joseph

King of the Hill Season 14 will be introducing older versions of the characters nearly a decade following the events of the original series, and that means fans will be meeting these fan favorites at much different points at each of their lives. It’s been previously revealed that Joseph will be a key part of Bobby’s life in Dallas now that the two of them are in their early 20s, but little has been revealed about what to expect from Joseph himself. But with the new season, Joseph has a new voice helping to bring him to life.

One of the major changes that King of the Hill has made for the new era was the announcement that Ronnie Chiang would be voicing Kahn Souphanousaphone, replacing Toby Huss from the original series. This casting change is much likely for the same reason as to better reflect Joseph’s race and heritage for the new series, and will better reflect his character moving forward into the potential future of the revival if it gets more seasons. But this casting also makes Joseph’s part of in it all the more hilarious given he likely still doesn’t know about John Redcorn.

20th Television Animation

Does Joseph Find Out About John Redcorn?

Joseph’s major story in the original King of the Hill was the fact that he was caught in between his parents and John Redcorn. The biggest open secret was that John Redcorn was Joseph’s real father, but Dale and Joseph themselves were never able to figure it out. That’s been one of the biggest questions leading into the new revival as Joseph could have found out about his true heritage in the time since the original series, or it could be a major reveal made during the revival itself. But it’s all the more hilarious now.

With Joseph now being voiced by someone from the the Mohawk Nation of Kahnawà:ke, it’s going to be even clearer that Dale is not his real father. If Joseph somehow has not yet figured out that he’s not blood related to Dale, and still keeps John Redcorn at arm’s length even in his adult life, then King of the Hill has found a rather hilarious way to keep this gag going on multiple levels.

