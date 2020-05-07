Mark Hamill's Knightfall Confirmed Cancelled by History Channel

(Photo: History Channel)

Fans of the History Channel's Knightfall have been wondering for nearly a year what the future of the series would be, with Deadline reporting that the network has chosen not to move forward with a third season of the series. While this confirmation might not come as a complete surprise to fans, as its second season concluded last May, viewers remained hopeful that the adventures of the program would continue, only for those hopes to now be dashed. The second season of the series added Mark Hamill in a prominent role, though even that addition wasn't enough to continue the series.

Knightfall goes inside the medieval politics and warfare of the Knights Templar, the most powerful, wealthy, and mysterious military order of the Middle Ages. The series goes deep into the clandestine world of this legendary brotherhood of warrior monks to learn who these knights were, how they lived, and what they died believing. With the historical and ruthless downfall of the Templar Order on the horizon, season two focuses on themes such as power, redemption, revenge, betrayal, family, and ultimately an epic war between church and state.

The news not only disappoints fans, but likely also Hamill himself, who previously expressed his excitement for the role.

“I just thought, ‘I’ve never been offered anything like this before.’ I mean, I’d never done a character quite like this before — a religious zealot, a man of deep convictions, and, yet, such a paradox,” Hamill shared at last year's TCA panel for the series. “He’s lecturing the troops and he says, ‘Once you become a Templar knight you shall become God’s executioners.’ How could there be such a thing? I thought, ‘Thou shalt not kill.’ But that’s the thing, I was flattered that they would think of me in such a diverse character part, and I thought, ‘Oh, I have to do this. I really do have to do this,’ to be part of a largely British cast and in a period drama like this, which I’d never done before. That’s what I look for: challenges to try not to repeat yourself, and this was certainly a challenge.”

He added, “I didn’t really think [the parallels between the Knights Templar and the Jedi] through, but the truth of the matter is that I’m sure George Lucas came from so many different inspirations of his own, both from the movies and literature. He was probably thinking more of King Arthur and the Knights of the Roundtable, because it was more idealized and glamorous, certainly, than the Templar Knights, but there’s no question that his inspiration was rooted, partially, in this mythology.”

The History Channel also confirmed it was cancelling Project Blue Book.

