Mark Hamill Praises ‘Breaking Bad’s Bryan Cranston and ‘Orphan Black’s Tatiana Maslany

Mark Hamill, the actor best known for playing Luke Skywalker in the Star Wars franchise, was recently in New York to promote the second season of History Channel’s Knightfall, but his visit wasn’t all about work. The actor was able to take in a Broadway show, and couldn’t have more praise for the actors involved. Network, which is a play based off the 1976 film of the same name, has a star-studded cast that features Breaking Bad‘s Bryan Cranston, Orphan Black‘s Tatiana Maslany, and Scandal‘s Tony Goldwyn.

I’M THRILLED AS HELL & I’M NOT GOING TO BE ABLE TO PRAISE IT HIGHLY ENOUGH-An incredible theatrical event #NETWORK is brilliant, funny, profane, prescient, devastating & unforgettable. Superb ensemble led by @tonygoldwyn–@tatianamaslany & an astonishing & volcanic @BryanCranston! pic.twitter.com/x8IyRomnys — Mark Hamill (@HamillHimself) April 18, 2019

“I’M THRILLED AS HELL & I’M NOT GOING TO BE ABLE TO PRAISE IT HIGHLY ENOUGH-An incredible theatrical event #NETWORK is brilliant, funny, profane, prescient, devastating & unforgettable. Superb ensemble led by @tonygoldwyn-@tatianamaslany & an astonishing & volcanic @BryanCranston!,” Hamill wrote.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Network has been met with a lot of praise for its unique staging and dynamic performances, so its no surprise to learn that Hamill loved the show. The play recently received its final extension through June 8th, so if you’re a fan of the actors, the original film, or just want to take Hamill’s word for it, you still have time!

Many fans were quick to comment on Hamill’s post, adding on to the praise.

“One of the best shows I’ve ever seen,” @KevinMcCarthyTV replied.

“Such a fantastic cast, all incredible actors and I’m glad you enjoyed this play that I wish to watch one day,” @Claudia__83 added.

Other fans took the time to comment with some Star Wars/Breaking Bad jokes.

“Luke and Heisenberg. Luke needed some meth to get through Kylo Ren’s turn to the dark side,” @ashv1n_07 wrote.

During his New York visit, Hamill also stopped by Late Night with Seth Meyers and discussed his love for trolling Star Wars fans on Twitter. In fact, he said he didn’t care whether Disney hates it or not. “It drives them crazy. I’m sure Disney is not happy about it, but what are they gonna do, fire me? It’s too late,” he joked.

Knightfall airs on HISTORY on Mondays at 10pm EST. Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker is finally hitting theaters on December 20th

—–

Have you subscribed to ComicBook Nation, the official Podcast of ComicBook.com, yet? Check it out by clicking here or listen below.

In this latest episode, we break down the trailers for Dark Phoenix and Child’s Play, talk Halo casting, and so much more! Make sure to subscribe now and never miss an episode!