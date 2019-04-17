Star Wars: Mark Hamill Doesn’t Care What Disney Thinks About His Hilarious Fan Trolling

Mark Hamill is a very busy guy these days! The actor best known for playing Luke Skywalker in the Star Wars franchise recently visited Late Night with Seth Meyers to promote the second season of History Channel’s Knightfall, and spoke about the fun he has trolling fans on Twitter. The actor has become known for teasing his social media audience, and apparently doesn’t care what Disney has to say about it. According to The Hollywood Reporter, Hamill told Meyers as much during his visit this week.

“[Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker] comes out in December so I only have eight months of trolling left,” Hamill joked. “I love to tease the fans online,” he added. “It drives them crazy. I’m sure Disney is not happy about it, but what are they gonna do, fire me? It’s too late.”

Videos by ComicBook.com

Hamill added, “How can you not have fun with it though? People say what was it like doing those movies, and we just laughed all day long.”

The actor shared the THR article on Twitter earlier today with a hilarious caption.

Note to self: Only 8 months & 3 trolling days left until the release of #EpisodeIXTheRiseOfSkywalker– Must pace myself & remember to be as kind as possible. #AllThingsMustPass #TheFarceIsWithMe 😜 https://t.co/1vXRoJw2lh — Mark Hamill (@HamillHimself) April 17, 2019

“Note to self: Only 8 months & 3 trolling days left until the release of #EpisodeIXTheRiseOfSkywalker- Must pace myself & remember to be as kind as possible. #AllThingsMustPass #TheFarceIsWithMe,” Hamill wrote.

In the past, Hamill has done everything from joke about the upcoming film’s title to posting hilarious fake toys. However, the actor isn’t all about being silly on the site. He has also taken the time to defend fans and make it clear that “Star Wars is for everyone.“

Star Wars: Episode IX is set to star a returning Daisy Ridley, Adam Driver, John Boyega, Oscar Isaac, Lupita Nyong’o, Domhnall Gleeson, Kelly Marie Tran, Joonas Suotamo, and Billie Lourd. New cast members include Naomi Ackie, Richard E. Grant, and Keri Russell. In addition to Hamill, the returning veteran actors include Anthony Daniels and Billy Dee Williams. According to director, J.J. Abrams, Leia will be featured in the film using unreleased footage of Carrie Fisher from Star Wars: The Force Awakens.

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker is expected to hit theatres on December 20th.

—–

Have you subscribed to ComicBook Nation, the official Podcast of ComicBook.com, yet? Check it out by clicking here or listen below.

In this latest episode, we look at all the reveals from Star Wars Celebration, talk Disney+, discuss the return of Game of Thrones, and so much more! Make sure to subscribe now and never miss an episode!