Kung Fu Adds Legacies, Supernatural Alums for Season 3

Fan favorite The CW series Kung Fu will return for its third season on Wednesday, October 5th and when the series returns, it will be bringing some familiar faces to the adventures of the "Shooby Gang". Legacies star Ben Levin and Supernatural alum Kim Rhodes have both joined Kung Fu in recurring roles for the series' third season (via TVLine).

Rhodes, who played Sheriff Jody Mills on the long-running Supernatural, is set to play Carrie, a representative for a restaurant management group taking an interest in Harmony Dumplings. Levin, who played Jed on Legacies, takes on the role of Bo, a barista in the Bay Area who also happens to be a vigilante as well and his crime fighting sees him collide with Nicky Shen (Olivia Liang).

Levin joining Kung Fu interestingly makes good on what Liang, who had herself previously starred on Legacies, teased with us ahead of the Season 2 finale of Kung Fu. Liang told ComicBook.com at the time that, with Legacies ending, her "evil plan" was to steal some of the show's cast members for Kung Fu.

"I'm hoping that we can steal some cast members from Legacies and bring them into Kung Fu," she said. "That's my evil plan."

As for what to expect for Season 3 of Kung Fu, Season 2 ended with some major twists that set the stage for some big shifts going forward. Zhilan (Yvonne Chapman) sacrificed herself to defeat Russell Tan, Nicky and Henry (Eddie Liu) broke up with Henry departing on his own journey, and in the last moments of the episode, someone looking an awful lot like Nicky's deceased shifu, Pei-Ling (Vanessa Kai) emerged from the woods.

In addition to Rhodes and Levin joining Kung Fu, it was recently announced that Chapman and JB Tadena (who plays Sebastian) have both been promoted to series regular status for Season 3).

"It was never even a question for us that we'd be asking the incredible Yvonne Chapman back to the show," co-showrunner Bob Berens said previously. "Zhilan's dramatic sacrifice in the Season 2 finale creates an exciting new beginning for her character, and we can't wait for viewers to see what we've got planned for her.

"We are so thrilled to have JB Tadena join Season 3 as a series regular," series creator and co-showrunner Christina M. Kim added. "He brought so much depth and emotion to the character of Sebastian and was immediately embraced as part of the Kung Fu family both on and off screen."

Kung Fu will return for Season 3 on October 5th at 9/8c on The CW.