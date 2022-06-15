Kung Fu's Olivia Liang Reflects on Legacies

This week's television programming on The CW is momentous for Olivia Liang. Not only does it see the Season 2 finale of her series, Kung Fu, but on Thursday night, Legacies comes to an end after four seasons, closing the book on The Vampire Diaries universe. Network fans first got to know Liang for her role as antagonistic witch Alyssa Chang on Legacies and, as Liang recently told ComicBook.com, it's that series that made her dreams come true.

"I love that show. And I mean, that show made my dreams come true," Liang said. "I don't think I would have Kung Fu without Legacies. So, yeah, it's very, very sad to see them go."

While Legacies is ending, Liang is hopeful that we'll see some of the cast members from the series on the network going forward. She joked that she wants to "steal" some of them for Kung Fu.

"I'm hoping that we can steal some cast members from Legacies and bring them into Kung Fu," Liang said with a laugh. "That's my evil plan."

Liang also said she'd definitely be watching the Legacies series finale on Thursday night and one of her reasons? Joseph Morgan's much-anticipated return as Niklaus "Klaus" Mikaelson.

"Yes, especially since we're going to be getting a Klaus return," Liang said. "I can't wait to see what that is."

Fans had long speculated that Morgan would appear in the series before it ended, particularly after a series of teases the actor shared on social media. Then, last week, Morgan revealed that the beloved character would make his long-awaited return in an appearance tied to Klaus' relationship with his beloved daughter, Hope Mikaelson (Danielle Rose Russell).

"I don't know if I've got permission to do this," Morgan said. "I don't know if I need it, to be honest with you. Regardless, we're here now, so I'm going to tell you a couple of things: You are going to see Klaus again in the final-ever episode of Legacies. Just for a fleeting moment. That's it, you heard it here first… This was never about a 'ship for me or for Klaus. This is about family. Family is power. This is about a father and his daughter, their relationship, what he feels he owes to her. That's what this is about. So, there was a very secret, very clandestine scene recorded."

A spinoff of both The Vampire Diaries and The Originals, Legacies followed Hope Mikaelson (Danielle Rose Russell), the daughter of Klaus Mikaelson and Hayley Marshall, who is descended from some of the most powerful vampire, werewolf, and witch bloodlines. Two years after the events of The Originals, 17-year-old Hope attends the Salvatore School for the Young and Gifted. The school provides a haven where supernatural beings can learn to control their abilities and impulses. In addition to Russell, the cast of Legacies also includes Aria Shahghasemi, Kaylee Bryant, Jenny Boyd, Quincy Fouse, Peyton Alex Smith, Matt Davis, Chris Lee, Ben Levin, Leo Howard, and Omono Okojie.

Legacies airs Thursdays at 9/8c on The CW. The series finale "Just Don't Be A Stranger, Okay?" airs Thursday, June 16th. The Kung Fu Season 2 finale, "The Source" airs tonight, Wednesday, June 15th at 9/8c.