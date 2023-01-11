Kung Fu Panda: The Dragon Knight Returns With Jack Black's Po in Season 2 Clip (Exclusive)

Kung Fu Panda: The Dragon Knight is coming back to Netflix with Season 2 of the series very soon, and ComicBook.com can now share an exclusive new clip showing off an electrifying new battle Jack Black's Po and the others will be getting into in the new episodes! Black returned to voice the titular Panda with the first season of The Dragon Knight released on Netflix last year, and it was a pretty big deal as it was the first real time that he voiced the hero since Kung Fu Panda 3. Now he's coming back for a second helping in the second season!

The first season was quite the huge series with fans of the Kung Fu Panda franchise because of how it challenged Po in new ways, and that is already true in this exclusive clip for The Dragon Knight Season 2. Featuring a lightning charged new opponent that Po and the others somehow need to overcome, Po needs to rely on his brains rather than his brawn to catch the speedy new foe. You can check out the exclusive clip from Kung Fu Panda: The Dragon Knight Season 2 in the video above:

(Photo: Netflix)

How to Watch Kung Fu Panda: The Dragon Knight Season 2

Kung Fu Panda: The Dragon Knight Season 2 will be releasing worldwide with Netflix on January 12th. Running for 12 episodes, the series stars the likes of Jack Black as Po, Rita Ora as Wandering Blade, Chris Geere as Klaus Dumont, Della Saba as Veruca Dumont, Rahnuma Panthaky as Rukhmini, James Hong as Mr. Ping, and Ed Weeks as Colin. As for what fans can expect to see in Kung Fu Panda: The Dragon Knight Season 2, Netflix teases the new episodes as such:

"Pursuit of the villainous weasels Klaus and Veruca and the powerful Tianshiang weapons has Po venture outside of China for the first time with a motley crew of warriors, including the fierce Wandering Blade, the slippery Rukhmini, and loyal Mr. Ping. From a museum heist in India to a volcanic eruption in Central America, the heroes face danger at every turn on their journey to unravel the secrets surrounding Blade's brother and his connection to the magical weapons."

What are you hoping to see from Kung Fu Panda: The Dragon Knight's new episodes? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!