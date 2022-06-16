Kung Fu Panda: The Dragon Knight Trailer Released





Kung Fu Panda: The Dragon Knight finally has a trailer. The Netflix series has Jack Black back in one of his most beloved roles as Po. After setting off on an eating tour of China, the beloved panda is wrongly accused of misusing powerful weapons. Po is going to have to team up with an English knight to clear his good name. It's an epic quest with a ton of laughs. Families from all around are going to delight in new adventures in the world of Kung Fu Panda. Even more exciting is the fact that this quest will begin on July 14th as indicated by DreamWorks' social media accounts. So, kids will be able to enjoy the next chapter of Po's story over summer break. Check out what the studio had to say about The Dragon Knight right here.

On Twitter, DreamWorks Animation wrote, "SKADOOSH! Kung Fu Panda: The Dragon Knight is almost here, coming to Netflix on July 14th. Get ready for pure PANDAmonium. Kung Fu Panda: The Dragon Knight is almost here, coming to Netflix on July 14th. #KungFuPanda"

SKADOOSH! Kung Fu Panda: The Dragon Knight is almost here, coming to Netflix on July 14th.



Get ready for pure PANDAmonium. Kung Fu Panda: The Dragon Knight is almost here, coming to Netflix on July 14th. #KungFuPanda pic.twitter.com/0RmHuRw36T — DreamWorks Animation (@Dreamworks) June 16, 2022

In a press release for Netflix's animated slate this year, John Derderian, Vice President, Animated Series talked about fostering an area of the service where kids can explore with the favorites. "We want to create a safe and trusted space where your children can relax, play, learn, and explore alongside their favorite characters," Derderian, said. "This goes beyond our shows to our easy-to-use parental controls like pin protection and the kids activity recap to help caregivers make the right decisions for their families.

"As a father to a four-year-old son and two-year-old daughter, I love seeing the world through my children's eyes and sharing new experiences together. Sometimes that means having a dance party or solving a puzzle. Sometimes it means curling up together to watch their favorite new show," he added. "My kids are particularly drawn to the limitless ability of animation to conjure worlds that defy reality, while introducing characters that feel as real as they are. So I can't wait to see which of our new series and characters capture their hearts, and the hearts of our young viewers around the world, next."

An official synopsis was released when news of Black coming back surfaced: "Jack Black returns to KUNG FU PANDA in the new series KUNG FU PANDA: THE DRAGON KNIGHT. When a mysterious pair of weasels set their sights on a collection of four powerful weapons, Po must leave his home to embark on a globe-trotting quest for redemption and justice that finds him partnered up with a no-nonsense English knight named Wandering Blade. Together, these two mismatched warriors set out on an epic adventure to find the magical weapons first and save the world from destruction — and they may even learn a thing or two from each other along the way."

Will you be watching the new Kung Fu Panda show? Let us know down in the comments!