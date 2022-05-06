Kung Fu Panda: The Dragon Knight Brings Back James Hong, Casts Rita Ora

✖

Netflix and DreamWorks Animation have announced that the upcoming CG animated series Kung Fu Panda: The Dragon Knight isn't just bringing Jack Black back as the voice of Po from the films. Joining Black in the series will be none other than James Hong, the voice of his adoptive father Mr. Ping. It was also announced that Rita Ora will be making her major voice acting debut in the series.

More specifically, Ora will be voicing Wandering Blade, who is described in the announcement as "a tough English bear knight that joins Po on his globe trotting adventure." You can check out several new images from the upcoming series featuring both Mr. Ping and Wandering Blade embedded below:

🐼 Bear-y exciting news! 🐼 @RitaOra (Wandering Blade) and James Hong (Mr. Ping) are ready to join Jack Black in Kung Fu Panda: The Dragon Knight, an all-new series coming to Netflix this summer! pic.twitter.com/h4UYstykbM — DreamWorksTV (@DreamWorksTV) May 6, 2022

The upcoming Kung Fu Panda series made a splash earlier this year when it was announced that Black would return for it as the voice of Po. While Black provided the voice of the eponymous panda for all three Kung Fu Panda movies, the animated series Kung Fu Panda: Legends of Awesomeness and Kung Fu Panda: The Paws of Destiny both had Mick Wingert as the voice of Po.

"When a mysterious pair of weasels set their sights on a collection of four powerful weapons, Po must leave his home to embark on a globe-trotting quest for redemption and justice that finds him partnered up with a no-nonsense English knight named Wandering Blade voiced by Rita Ora," Netflix's synopsis of Kung Fu Panda: The Dragon Knight reads. "Together, these two mismatched warriors set out on an epic adventure to find the magical weapons first and save the world from destruction – and they may even learn a thing or two from each other along the way."

Kung Fu Panda: The Dragon Knight stars Jack Black as Po, Rita Ora as Wandering Blade, James Hong as Mr. Ping, Chris Geere as Klaus Dumont, Della Saba as Veruca Dumont, Rahnuma Panthaky as Rukhmini, Ed Weeks as Colin, and Amy Hill as Pei Pei. The animated series is set to release on Netflix with no definitive release date beyond "coming soon" from the streaming service. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the upcoming animated series right here.

