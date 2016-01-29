Kung Fu Panda 4 Announced for 2024

The Kung Fu Panda films are about to be back in action. On Friday, Universal announced that fourth film in the franchise is currently in the works, and is set for a theatrical release date of March 8, 2024. The film will follow the further adventures of wide-eyed Po in ancient China, whose love of kung fu is matched only by an insatiable appetite. A director for the film has yet to be announced. The first Kung Fu Panda film debuted in 2008, earning an Oscar nomination for Best Animated Feature soon after. Subsequent sequels were released in 2011 and 2016.

The Kung Fu Panda films star Jack Black as Po, with the ensemble also including Dustin Hoffman as Master Shifu, Angelina Jolie as Tigress, Seth Rogen as Mantis, Jackie Chan as Monkey, Lucy Liu as Viper, David Cross as Crane, James Hong as Mr. Ping, and Randall Duk Kim as Oogway.

Since the first film debuted, Kung Fu Panda has spawned a wide array of offshoots, including several video games, four short films, a television special, and a trio of television series. These include Legends of Awesome, The Paws of Destiny, and the upcoming The Dragon Knight, which is set to be released on Netflix later this year. The series will see Black once again reprising his role as Po, with a cast that also includes Rita Ora as Wandering Blade, James Hong as Mr. Ping, Chris Geere as Klaus Dumont, Della Saba as Veruca Dumont, Rahnuma Panthaky as Rukhmini, Ed Weeks as Colin, and Amy Hill as Pei Pei.

In Kung Fu Panda: The Dragon Knight, when a mysterious pair of weasels set their sights on a collection of four powerful weapons, Po must leave his home to embark on a globe-trotting quest for redemption and justice that finds him partnered up with a no-nonsense English knight named Wandering Blade voiced by Rita Ora. Together, these two mismatched warriors set out on an epic adventure to find the magical weapons first and save the world from destruction – and they may even learn a thing or two from each other along the way.

As mentioned above, Kung Fu Panda 4 will be released exclusively in theaters on March 8, 2024.