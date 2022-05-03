Netflix Reveals Animated Slate Including Sonic, Kung Fu Panda and More

✖

Following reports that Netflix has drastically cut back its animation efforts amid subscriber losses, including canceling its adaptation of Jeff Smith's Bone and at least two other animated shows, the streaming service has released a new video and details about its upcoming kids animated slate. The video includes the first look at its upcoming Sonic the Hedgehog animated series, Sonic Prime, and its new Kung Fu Panda series. There's also looks at Jurassic World: Camp Cretaceous, Boss Baby, Daniel Spellbound, and My Dad the Bounty Hunter. Netflix also announced a new Jurassic World interactive special and new episodes of The Cuphead Show!, Sharkdog, and He-Man and the Masters of the Universe.

Netflix also revealed first looks at several of its upcoming shows. Here's the video and details on the new additions:

Daniel Spellbound : In modern day New York City, magic is real – it's just hidden from the public. But Daniel Spellbound knows just where to find it. Making his living "tracking" hard to find magical objects, Daniel catches the attention of‌ the wrong people when ‌he discovers a ‌rare ‌artifact and suddenly the‌ ‌fate‌ ‌of‌ ‌magical world ‌hangs‌ ‌in‌ ‌the‌ ‌balance.

: Based on Hamish Steele's horror-comedy graphic novels DeadEndia and web short Dead End, Dead End: Paranormal Park follows the adventures of Barney, Norma and magical-talking-dog Pugsley, as they balance their summer jobs at the local theme park haunted house while battling the totally real supernatural forces that dwell within it. Together with their guide to the underworld multiplane, a sardonic thousand-year-old demon named Courtney, they'll face zombie mascots, demonic game show hosts, sleep-sucking witches and the scariest thing of all: their first crushes! Kung Fu Panda: The Dragon Knight : Jack Black returns to KUNG FU PANDA in the new series KUNG FU PANDA: THE DRAGON KNIGHT. When a mysterious pair of weasels set their sights on a collection of four powerful weapons, Po must leave his home to embark on a globe-trotting quest for redemption and justice that finds him partnered up with a no-nonsense English knight named Wandering Blade. Together, these two mismatched warriors set out on an epic adventure to find the magical weapons first and save the world from destruction — and they may even learn a thing or two from each other along the way.

: The action-comedy series follows the toughest bounty hunter in all the galaxy, a man with razor sharp skills but also a secret – his family on Earth has no idea what he does for a living. So when his two kids accidentally hitch a ride into outer space and crash his latest mission, they discover that their average Dad's job is anything but boring. Dodging dangerous aliens and laser fights galore, this family bonding time goes to the extreme. Wait until mom finds out… Sonic Prime : The 24-episode animated adventure for kids, families, and long-time fans draws upon the keystones of the brand and features the "Blue Blur" of video game fame in a high-octane adventure where the fate of a strange new multiverse rests in his gloved hands. Sonic's adventure is about more than a race to save the universe, it's a journey of self-discovery and redemption.

"We want to create a safe and trusted space where your children can relax, play, learn, and explore alongside their favorite characters," says John Derderian, Vice President, Animated Series in the press release. "This goes beyond our shows to our easy-to-use parental controls like pin protection and the kids activity recap to help caregivers make the right decisions for their families.

"As a father to a four-year-old son and two-year-old daughter, I love seeing the world through my children's eyes and sharing new experiences together. Sometimes that means having a dance party or solving a puzzle. Sometimes it means curling up together to watch their favorite new show.

"My kids are particularly drawn to the limitless ability of animation to conjure worlds that defy reality, while introducing characters that feel as real as they are. So I can't wait to see which of our new series and characters capture their hearts, and the hearts of our young viewers around the world, next."