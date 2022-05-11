Kung Fu: Stopping Russell Tan is a Family Affair in Exclusive "The Enclave" Clip

✖

This season on The CW's Kung Fu has seen Nicky Shen (Olivia Liang) dealing with a very different kind of threat. After defeating Zhilan (Yvonne Chapman) at the end of Season 1 and releasing Biange back to the earth instead of destroying it or wielding the Sword of Liang Daiyu herself, Nicky has now been dealing with the sinister billionaire Russell Tan (Kee Chan) and his nefarious plans for not only San Francisco, but the world, plans that are complicated by a new figure: Nicky's long-lost cousin, Mia (Vanessa Yao). Mia is a critical part of Tan's dark plans, but before he gets to executing them, there's a very specific item Tan needs — one that Nicky is determined to stop him from acquiring.

Ahead of Wednesday's new episode of Kung Fu, The CW has given ComicBook.com an exclusive clip from this week's episode, "The Enclave". In the clip, Nicky, Mia, Ryan (Jon Prasida) and Althea (Shannon Dang) have to make their plans a full-on family affair when they reach out to Jin (Tzi Ma) for his help in making a duplicate of the item Tan is after. As you can see in the clip, which you can check out in the video player up top, Jin is initially reluctant, but it turns out that he is uniquely suited to this role — and Nicky is confident he can pull it off. You can check out the episode synopsis below as well.

"INFILTRATING THE ENCLAVE — After uncovering an item that Russell Tan (guest star Kee Chan) is after, Nicky (Olivia Liang) enlists her entire family to help infiltrate the Enclave, a secret gathering of the world's elite. Elsewhere, Nicky deals with the fallout of a secret she's kept from Mia (guest star Vanessa Yao). Tzi Ma, Kheng Hua Tan, Shannon Dang, Jon Prasida, Eddie Liu, Gavin Stenhouse and Yvonne Chapman also star. R.T. Thorne directed the episode written by Dan Hamamura (#209). Original airdate 5/11/2022. Every episode of KUNG FU will be available to stream on The CW App and CWTV.com the day after broadcast for free and without a subscription, log-in or authentication required."

Kung Fu airs Wednesdays at 9/8c after episodes of The Flash. "The Enclave" airs tonight, Wednesday, May 11th.

Are you looking forward to this week's episode of Kung Fu? Let us know your thoughts in the comment section!