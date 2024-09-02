Lanterns TV Series Rumored to Add Josh Brolin as Hal Jordan

After serving as one of the biggest threats the Marvel Cinematic Universe has ever seen as Thanos, actor Josh Brolin could be heading into the world as DC as one of that universe’s favorite heroes, with a new rumor claiming Brolin will be playing Hal Jordan in the upcoming TV series Lanterns. The rumor comes from podcaster TheInSneider, as well as from Nexus Point News, though the casting has yet to be confirmed from any official sources. The upcoming series is set to focus both on Jordan and on John Stewart, with no confirmed reports about casting of Stewart having been revealed.

The new series will be showrun by Chris Mundy (Ozark, True Detective: Night Country), and will be co-written by Mundy, Damon Lindelof (Watchmen, The Leftovers), and fan-favorite comic writer Tom King. Lanterns follows new recruit John Stewart and Lantern legend Hal Jordan, two intergalactic cops drawn into a dark, earth-based mystery as they investigate a murder in the American heartland.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Back in 2011, Ryan Reynolds starred as Hal Jordan in the big-screen Green Lantern, though this new series sounds like it will be exploring a more mystery-focused storyline. Brolin previously starred alongside Reynolds as Cable in Deadpool 2, with the actor likely putting a more hardened edge on Jordan as compared to Reynolds’ more sarcastic take on the character.

One actor who is willing to take on the co-leading role as John Stewart in Lanterns is Aldis Hodge, who formerly played Hawkman in Black Adam and has voiced Stewart in animated projects.

“Look, I’m open for whatever,” Hodge explained to ComicBook earlier this year about jumping into live-action. “I would love to live out the rest of the legacy of Hawkman because we had some amazing plans for him. But also, with John Stewart in a live-action capacity. I’ve voiced John Stewart in the animated space for years now. Few years. Phil LaMarr passed the baton. Shout out to Phil because I’m a big fan of his work. But if that became a film adaptation, absolutely. I mean, that was one of my dreams growing up was to be John Stewart in live-action.”

In James Gunn’s upcoming Superman, Nathan Fillion will be debuting as Green Lantern Guy Gardner.

Stay tuned for updates on Lanterns.

What do you think of the rumored casting? Contact Patrick Cavanaugh directly on Twitter or on Instagram to talk all things Star Wars and horror!