Lanterns: Damon Lindelof Hypes His Involvement With DC Studios Series

The status quo of the DC Universe is set to get a major shake-up, as James Gunn and Peter Safran’s DC Studios bring about an array of movies and television shows. The first confirmed live-action series to join that roster will be Lanterns, a Green Lantern series that is set to be showrun by Chris Mundy (Ozark, True Detective: Night Country), and will be co-written by Mundy, Damon Lindelof (Watchmen, The Leftovers), and comic writer Tom King. On Wednesday, Lindelof took to Instagram to share a photo of him attending his first San Diego Comic-Con for the pilot episode of Lost, while happening to wear a Green Lantern t-shirt. As he jokes in the caption, he was given a time machine by Gunn and DC to go back in time and promote his current work on Lanterns.

“The Con, twenty years ago,” Lindelof writes. “First screening of the LOST pilot. First time on the stage, not in the crowd. First time someone asked me to sign something that wasn’t a credit card receipt. Thanks for this photo, @theericgoldman… and thanks DC and @jamesgunn for giving me the keys to the Time Machine so I could get my past self to promote a future show.”

What Is Lanterns About?

Lanterns follows new recruit John Stewart and Lantern legend Hal Jordan, two intergalactic cops drawn into a dark, earth-based mystery as they investigate a murder in the American heartland. The roles of Hal and John have yet to be cast at this time.

“We are elated to be reuniting with both Chris Mundy and Damon Lindelof as they partner with Tom for this fresh take on DC’s ‘Green Lantern,’” Casey Bloys, Chairman and CEO, HBO and Max Content, said in a statement. “As part of James and Peter’s vision for the DC Universe, this first new live action series will mark an exciting new era.”

“We’re thrilled to bring this seminal DC title to HBO with Chris, Damon and Tom at the helm,” Gunn and Safran said in a statement. “John Stewart and Hal Jordan are two of DC’s most compelling characters, and LANTERNS brings them to life in an original detective story that is a foundational part of the unified DCU we’re launching next summer with Superman.”

What Is On the DC Universe Slate?

As Gunn and Safran revealed back in January of 2023, the initial DC Studios slate will include 2025’s Superman, 2026’s Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow, and currently-undated movies The Brave and the Bold, Swamp Thing, and The Authority. It will also include the HBO Max television shows Waller, Booster Gold, Lanterns, Paradise Lost, and an animated Creature Commandos series.

Reports have indicated that a live-action Teen Titans movie and an animated Jurassic League movie are in the works at DC Studios, although neither have been publicly confirmed.