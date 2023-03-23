Law & Order: Organized Crime Previews Thrilling Return in New Chinatown Clip (Exclusive)

NBC's Law & Order lineup returns with new episodes later tonight, and we've got your exclusive first look at Organized Crime's new episode Chinatown. As you can see in the clip below, Jet Slootmaekers (Ainsley Seiger) is greeted with a surprise party from the team, and the reason is because of a big promotion to Detective Second Grade. While the whole team is there, Thurman (James Roth) has to call in since he is at another engagement. While the team rolls its eyes at Thurman taking all the credit for the promotion, the call is suddenly interrupted by gunfire, and the team has to make a move. You can watch the full clip in the video below.

The official episode description gives us more detail on what's happening. It turns out that Thurman is at a fundraiser for a council candidate when there's an assassination attempt. It also seems like there are going to be some issues on the ground regarding teamwork, as Bell's team is supposed to be leading the investigation but gets pushback from the local captain. We'll have to wait and see how things shake out for Thurman, Bell, and the rest of the Organized Crime team, but you can find the official description for tonight's Chinatown episode below.

"When a city council candidate's fundraiser ends in an assassination attempt, Stabler makes it a top priority to find the culprit. Despite Thurman's orders, the local precinct captain is reluctant to let Bell's team take the lead."

ComicBook previously had the chance to speak to Seiger about the show and Jet's evolution over the past few seasons, and while she's had so many great moments during the show, one of her favorites still remains a scene from the very first episode of the show.

"Hmm, I think one of my favorite moments on-screen during season one was... Oh man, there's a lot for me, so now I'm trying to parse through the season in my mind. I think one of my favorite moments from the first season, honestly, was my scene in the pilot with Chris was so much fun to shoot. It was freezing in the room that we shot in. We actually shot it in a prison. So my studio is inside of a prison, and there was no heat and it was February and it was freezing cold. And of course, Chris has layers of muscle and he gets this thick suit, and I'm in essentially a tissue, and in between takes having to put on this huge coat," Seiger said.

"But doing the scene itself was so fun, and I think that it was a really great introduction to Jet as a character. And I think, going hand in hand with that, my favorite behind-the-scenes moment probably was from that day, just getting to hang out with Chris all day for a couple hours and talk to him and learn about who he is as a person and not just this random guy who I've watched on my TV for a lot of my life," Seiger said.

Law & Order: Organized Crime airs on NBC Thursdays at 9 PM CST and is available on Peacock the next day to stream.

What do you want to see next for Jet and the Organized Crime team? Let us know in the comments or as always you can talk all things Law & Order with me on Twitter @MattAguilarCB!